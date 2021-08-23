The Carrollton Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff's Office assisted one another in arresting a man accused of kidnapping and aggravated assault on July 15.
Channin Bryant Anderson, of Carrollton, was arrested by Carrollton police on charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, and two counts of cruelty to children, second degree.
Anderson was taken to the Carroll County Jail, where he is currently still booked. According to arrest reports, Anderson was denied bail.
On July 12, the sheriff's deputies responded to a Holiday Drive residence after getting a report about a suspicious male knocking on the complainant’s door.
Police reports say that once officer’s arrived on scene, they were advised that the person who called 911 was no longer at the residence.
Witness told officers that the 911 caller, a woman, had been taken forcefully by a person they said was her ex boyfriend, a man officers identified as Anderson.
The police report alleges that Anderson had a gun on him when he forced the victim inside a vehicle and told her to drive away, leaving behind her two children.
The report also alleges that Anderson pointed the gun at her two children before leaving the home.
According to the report, the victim was able to return to her home without Anderson. She told the officers that while she was driving with Anderson, he allegedly pointed his gun at her chest, and told her to not have law enforcement involved.
After arriving at a gas station, she said Anderson got out the car and ran off into the woods. She also said that she did not know an address for Anderson and believed him to be homeless.
She was given information pertaining to the Women’s Shelter, while Anderson could not be located.
The sheriff's office issued a warrant for his arrest for kidnapping, aggravated assault, and two counts of cruelty to children, second degree.
On July 15, officers with the Carrollton PD received a tip that a man with a warrant through the CCSO might be staying at the Quality Inn motel.
When officers ran Anderson’s name and date of birth, they confirmed that he was wanted by CCSO for kidnapping.
Brannon Fowler of the Carrollton PD said once he received a printed copy of the warrant, he went to the Quality Inn motel to speak with Anderson.
Upon arrival, Fowler said the receptionist at the front desk advised him that the room was rented out to the victim in the alleged kidnapping case. Fowler said he went to the room to try and make contact with the victim, but when he knocked on the door, Fowler said a man opened the door.
Fowler identified the man as Anderson, and arrested him on scene.
According to police reports, Anderson was escorted to a patrol car by another officer.
Fowler said once Anderson had been removed, he spoke to the victim, who told him that Anderson had allegedly thrown a gun under the bedsheets when he saw Fowler outside the window.
While searching the hotel room, Fowler found a 9mm pistol under the bedsheets.
Fowler said that a criminal history check on Anderson showed that he was a convicted felon.
According to Fowler, Anderson had been convicted of a probation violation on Oct. 18, 2010.
During a search of the room, officers found a pack of THC gummies with two left inside. The woman stated the gummies were hers.
Fowler said he then told her she was under arrest for the possession of narcotics.
Anderson and the woman were both taken to Carroll County Jail. According to officials, the woman has been released, but Anderson is currently still behind bars, with a denied bond.
No information has been released about his next court appearance.
