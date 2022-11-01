The Bowdon Area Historical Society Museum opened to the regular public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
The Bowdon Area Historical Society Museum, located beside Bowdon High School on College View Street, was open on Nov. 1 for the public to come in and tour the museum or do research. Tom Upchurch, former president of the Bowdon Historical Society, took the Times-Georgian on a tour of the museum and shared many historical facts about the city of Bowdon.
Supporting the BAHS mission to preserve the heritage of the Bowdon area and to “instill an appreciation of the past” in present generations and future ones, the museum depicts life in Bowdon from the late 1800s through the mid 1900s. On display were artifacts from the Bowdon College era, equipment from doctors and pharmacies, 1953 centennial celebration memorabilia, military uniforms, the Bowdon Railroad history, and other paintings and projects preserved from the early 1930s and 40s.
The BAHS and museum was founded in 1985 by a group of citizens interested in preserving the history of the town. Wayne Copeland, grandson of one of the founders of the town in 1853, served as the first president. Today, the society has approximately 75 members and has monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. to continue the efforts of Copeland.
“I think it was back in the time when we were planning Founders Day. At that point, we were thinking, you know, we really need to start protecting and gathering our historical artifacts and things like the documents. The reason is to try to save some of the old stuff, so that kids in the next generation, not only can see, but they can actually touch it. They can see the proof of history, through all the things that we have in the displays versus seeing a picture of it in a book,” Robert Blake More, president of Carroll County History and Genealogical Societies, said.
Outside of the museum, the Izora Kent shotgun house is on display. According to the BAHS website, Kent and her late husband, Loyd, moved the two room shotgun house to their property in 1981. Although not firmly established, there is a “strong indication” that the house originally stood beside the railroad tracks on Harmon Avenue near Dixie Street in Carrollton.
The shotgun house is easily identified because it is only one room wide and two or more rooms deep. It is a style of house built mainly for low income workers between the 1870s and the 1920s with many traces of its origins to African-Americans who adapted the design from their African culture, per BAHS website.
According to Upchurch a lot of the museum’s artifacts were collected and organized by Judy Rowell and her husband, Jim. Judy Rowell passed away in June and a memorial plaque was placed on the museum in her honor stating, “this museum exists because of her vision, diligence, and tireless dedication to the people and history of Bowdon.”
