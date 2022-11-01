Carrollton Trojans - OL Andrew Walker - Caught a screen pass for a TD as an offensive lineman in a 52-7 region win over Campbell.

Carrollton Trojans - WR/TE Caleb Odom - Had 112 yards and two TDs receiving in a 52-7 region win over Campbell.

Central Lions - WR/DB Vicari Swain - Had 145 yards and two TDs receiving and caught three interceptions in a 35-17 region win over Northwest Whitfield.

Mt. Zion Eagles - RB Kevin Berrios - Had an 80-yard touchdown run in a 33-10 region win over Christian Heritage.

Heard County Braves - WR L.J. Green - Had two TD catches in a 28-14 region win over Temple.

Haralson County Rebels - RB Caden Hughes - Rushed for 83 yards and three TDs in a 45-7 region win over Murray County.

Vote

View Results