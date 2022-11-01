Preserved uniform

The uniform of Captain C. Copeland Ozier, a U.S. Army Air Corps World War II veteran, was donated to the Bowdon Area Historical Society museum by Bill and Carol Ozier. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Bowdon Area Historical Society Museum opened to the regular public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday.

The Bowdon Area Historical Society Museum, located beside Bowdon High School on College View Street, was open on Nov. 1 for the public to come in and tour the museum or do research. Tom Upchurch, former president of the Bowdon Historical Society, took the Times-Georgian on a tour of the museum and shared many historical facts about the city of Bowdon.

