A Haralson County Jury convicted Buddy Lamar Baggett, Jr., of two counts of rape, two counts of incest, two counts of child molestation, aggravated child molestation, and child molestation. Baggett previously entered a guilty plea to two counts of child molestation on September 17, 2003, in the Superior Court of Haralson County.
According to a release issued by Tallapoosa Judicial District Prosecutor Jack Browning, after being released from prison, Baggett married the victim’s mother. In Spring of 2020, he began molesting the victim, and continued to do so until she told a friend and the friend told a local School Guidance Counselor.
Haralson County Investigator Heather Mecillas made contact with the child’s mother and a forensic interview was scheduled within a matter of days of law enforcement learning of the sexual abuse and the child was interviewed by a forensic interviewer, Amanda Carden.
According to a release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff's Department, this case began in February 2021 when school officials contacted the HCSO about a child reporting a sexual assault. The investigation was started immediately Mecillas and the evidence quickly led to the arrest of Baggett on Child Molestation, Aggravated Child Molestation, Rape, Incest and Cruelty to Children charges.
According to Browning's release, the child disclosed that Baggett sexually molested her on numerous occasions.
At trial, the victim testified to the abuse and how the disclosures were ultimately reported to the police. The forensic interviewer testified about the child’s disclosure, her ability to communicate the disclosures of sexual abuse, and the video recording of the interview was played for the jury.
On Monday, Judge Andrew Roper sentenced Baggett to life in prison without the possibility of parole on the rape conviction. On the incest convictions, Baggett was sentenced to 50 years to serve in prison on Count 3 and 50 years to serve 49 years in prison on Count 4 of incest to run consecutive to Count 3; total sentence imposed on these charges is 100 years to serve 99 years in prison.
“Senior ADA Robert Peterkin did a fantastic job putting forth the State’s case," Chief Assistant District Attorney Jaeson Smith stated. "In a long eight-day trial, he was masterful. The case was well investigated by the Sheriff’s office. And the jury sent a message that this behavior will never be tolerated in our community.”
Along with Peterkin, the Haralson County District Attorney’s Office team in this case consisted of Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Sarah Japour, District Attorney Investigator Blake Terry, and Legal Assistant Amanda Hutson.
Browning said he wished to convey his "immense respect for the victim’s bravery in testifying at trial and thanks to the jury for rendering a verdict that speaks to justice for the victim in this case."
The Haralson County Sheriff's office's release stated, "We would like to thank the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for their part in getting justice for the victim. We thank the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for the fantastic prosecutorial work in this case in securing the conviction. We also thank the jury for their hard work and dedication to their civic duty."
“I am proud of the work put in by Sgt. Mecillas in this case as well as the dedication of the Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office. The teamwork between us and the DA’s Office is paramount in getting these predators off the street,” stated Sheriff Stacy Williams. “This child predator will never be allowed to harm another child in Haralson County or any other county, and that is the most important message this conviction and sentence sends out.”
