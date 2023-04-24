A Haralson County Jury convicted Buddy Lamar Baggett, Jr., of two counts of rape, two counts of incest, two counts of child molestation, aggravated child molestation, and child molestation. Baggett previously entered a guilty plea to two counts of child molestation on September 17, 2003, in the Superior Court of Haralson County.

According to a release issued by Tallapoosa Judicial District Prosecutor Jack Browning, after being released from prison, Baggett married the victim’s mother. In Spring of 2020, he began molesting the victim, and continued to do so until she told a friend and the friend told a local School Guidance Counselor. 

