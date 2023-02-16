I can feel the weather in my bones. Thursday, I woke up with my pinkie finger aching- a sure sign that a storm is coming. I looked out the window and observed that the view was bathed in that strange greenish light that comes before a tornado. It was unseasonably warm too. Warm enough to leave my heavy coat behind when I went out to walk the dogs. I did put on rain gear though. The skies were gray and low to the ground, a quilt of mist covering the hay pasture. The wind moved from the south, strange for this time of year, and brought in the scent of rain. Bad weather on the way.
I slogged through the pasture mud in barn boots. Because they’re too big, they’re easier to get on and off, but if I ever need to run in them, I’ll be in big trouble. I’ve tried to chase the dogs several times while wearing them, but to no avail. I always ended up flopping around, tripping and stumbling, never able to quite catch up to my agile prey. But I was glad for those over-large boots on Thursday morning. It had rained just enough to make it muddy and on the log road, where the water has a tendency to stand, the ground pulled at my boots, leaving a cake of deep brown soil on their soles.
The dogs followed reluctantly. They didn’t seem too keen on coming out into the drizzly rain and stayed under the carport, watching me from a distance. From the south, thunder rumbled, and before you could say, “boo,” all the dogs were plastered to me in fright. Let me tell you, our dogs know when bad weather is on the way.
The thunder rumbled again, making the dogs tangle around my feet. Then the wind started to pick up. Across the pasture, it pushed the pine boughs into rustling. Now the drizzle was turning to regular rain, great drops of it plopping against the mud. I was wearing Johnny’s canvas rain hat so I wasn’t too concerned about getting wet. The dogs, however, seemed to think I was their umbrella, so they clustered even closer around my feet, making my big boots even less manageable.
Finally, despite my canine handicap, I finished our morning circuit. Just then the sky opened up. Rain dashed down, making a racket on the tin roof of our back porch. Now, I really thought a bad storm must be on its way, so I went inside and looked at the Weather Channel. Because I don’t have my weather-wizard (Pop) around anymore, that’s where I have to get my weather news. I’ve found that their meteorologists are most times accurate.
I enjoy watching the Weather Channel. Besides getting mostly accurate predictions on how the weather will be over the next week, I find it’s very educational. Watching it has helped me relearn all kinds of things that I’d forgotten from my time in Mrs. Cain’s 7th grade science class. Things like “why the sky is blue” and “What causes Tsunamis.” I also learned how to read from the signs that a bad storm was coming . . .like the signs that I was seeing all around me.
I turned on the Weather Channel. I waited through the jazzy music and advertisements for miracle cleaning products and finally got to the Doppler radar map of Georgia. With the weather acting the way that it was, I expected to see a big red square tornado-warning box heading right for us. Instead, I saw just a thin ribbon of green clouds with a little red center moving overhead. Hardly a storm at all- a cloudburst at best. It passed in just a matter of minutes. Hard rain stopped as quickly as it started. The greenish light faded. The wind died down. Despite my predictors, my pinkie finger, and the dog’s fear . . .a big storm didn’t turn its ire on Carroll County. My weather bones were wrong again. Perhaps I have a career in Meteorology.
