I can feel the weather in my bones. Thursday, I woke up with my pinkie finger aching- a sure sign that a storm is coming. I looked out the window and observed that the view was bathed in that strange greenish light that comes before a tornado. It was unseasonably warm too. Warm enough to leave my heavy coat behind when I went out to walk the dogs. I did put on rain gear though. The skies were gray and low to the ground, a quilt of mist covering the hay pasture. The wind moved from the south, strange for this time of year, and brought in the scent of rain. Bad weather on the way.

I slogged through the pasture mud in barn boots. Because they’re too big, they’re easier to get on and off, but if I ever need to run in them, I’ll be in big trouble. I’ve tried to chase the dogs several times while wearing them, but to no avail. I always ended up flopping around, tripping and stumbling, never able to quite catch up to my agile prey. But I was glad for those over-large boots on Thursday morning. It had rained just enough to make it muddy and on the log road, where the water has a tendency to stand, the ground pulled at my boots, leaving a cake of deep brown soil on their soles.

