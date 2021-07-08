Special to The Times-Georgian
The Carroll County Master Gardener Volunteers are happy to announce the continuation of their public programming for 2021.
As part of the return to “normal,” the group will be again presenting their “Backyard on a Budget” (BYOB) program. The initial program in 2019 was judged to be a great success.
The program features helpful hints, tips, and activities for home gardening enthusiasts that won’t break a family’s budget. Among the topics to be presented are spray painting garden furniture, making and decorating birdhouses, hypertufa pots, seed propagation and pollinator friendly decorating and planting.
The program will be presented on July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Carroll County Ag Cente, located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Admission is $5.00 at the door or pre-registration can be made by calling the Ag Center at 770-836-8546.
There will be door prizes and refreshments.
