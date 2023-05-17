The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Arnell, 37, of Whitesburg for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic while being the passenger in the back seat during a traffic stop that involved the front seat occupants committing a seat belt violation.
According to the incident report, CCSO Deputy Jeff Attison was patrolling on Highway 5 when he saw a 1991 Lincoln Continental turn off Highway 5 onto Hutcheson Ferry Road. Attison saw that the driver was not wearing his seatbelt properly and the passenger was not wearing her seatbelt at all. The vehicle proceeded to turn left onto Black Dirt Road where Attison activated his emergency lights to initiate a stop.
Upon approaching the vehicle and telling the occupants of why the stop was occurring, the driver, Shane Rush, told Attison he had surgery recently and the seat belt if worn properly aggravates the scar. The passenger of the Lincoln, Katherine Ray, said that she had forgotten to wear her seat belt.
Attison then proceeded to check if anyone in the vehicle had an arrest warrant on file, which he was able verify that no one did.
During the exchange, Attison noticed that Arnell, the rear passenger, was displaying nervous behavior saying in the report, “his breathing was rapid and he was sweating plus his excessive movements in the rear of the vehicle appeared that he was attempting to hide something."
Attison then asked Rush to exit the vehicle which he complied and asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle. Rush informed Attison that there was not anything illegal. Rush proceeded to give Attison consent to search the vehicle. Attison had all of the occupants exit the vehicle as Deputy Wesley Chandler arrived on the scene to assist with the search of the Lincoln.
According to the report, “There was a large box on the left side of the rear seat, behind that box was a small plastic box. Inside that box was a small set of digital scales, two round pills, and a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine.”
Attison noted that this was the seat that Arnell was sitting in and the area he had previously attempted to hide something.
Attison placed Arnell under arrest and put him in handcuffs. The two pills were identified as Carisoprodol 350mg (Soma) which is a Schedule IV Narcotic. Attison then proceeded to place Arnell in the back seat of his patrol car where he read him his Miranda Warning. Attison let Rush and Ray leave with a verbal warning for the seat belts. Attison then transported Arnell to the Carroll County Jail without incident and charged him with Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic.
