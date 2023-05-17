Robert Arnell

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Arnell, 37, of Whitesburg for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic while being the passenger in the back seat during a traffic stop that involved the front seat occupants committing a seat belt violation.

According to the incident report, CCSO Deputy Jeff Attison was patrolling on Highway 5 when he saw a 1991 Lincoln Continental turn off Highway 5 onto Hutcheson Ferry Road. Attison saw that the driver was not wearing his seatbelt properly and the passenger was not wearing her seatbelt at all. The vehicle proceeded to turn left onto Black Dirt Road where Attison activated his emergency lights to initiate a stop.

