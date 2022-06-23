Villa Rica football just wrapped up week three of summer workouts on Thursday. The Wildcats have been busy implementing their offense, and with that, a bit of a position battle has arisen with a number of running backs vying for touches.
Villa Rica running backs coach Justin Brown outlined the top guys that will be vying for playing time in the Wildcats’ backfield this season. At their ‘A’ back position, they have Quess Dunson and Jaiden Terry. At the ‘Z’ back position, there is Devon Barnes and Terry Silva, and at the ‘Y’ position, Sumo Hair and Chayton Hurley will be vying for playing time.
Fortunately for the Wildcats, their Gun-Wing-T offensive scheme is built to utilize a number of backs.
“The thing about what we do offensively, everybody gets plenty of touches,” said head coach Tim Barron. “Our scheme of what we do, it is designed to get the ball to multiple people. That’s what makes our offense work so well.”
“We won’t have issues spreading the ball around. We’ll make sure that our better players are getting as many touches as we can get.”
According to Barron, the team as a whole is progressing at a faster pace than last year.
“I can tell you that, from where we were last year, scheme-wise, install-wise, we’re way further along than what we were a year ago,” said head coach Tim Barron.
Outside of football strategy, Barron also sees a difference this year in the demeanor of his players and his coaching staff.
“The biggest difference I see is the attitude and mindset of the kids,” he said. “There’s a lot more trust within the coaches right now than there was a year ago, and the attitude at practice is much, much better.”
“Been super proud of the leadership, super proud of the way the kids are handling themselves and carrying themselves, so that’s been the biggest thing for me.”
Another factor from Thursday’s practice was a fair number of dropped passes during route work and seven-on-seven drills with some of the younger players. Barron says they will work on that in the days to come simply with with reps and fundamentals.
“Usually when you see a lot of drops, the focus is not good,” he said.
Additionally, one of the Wildcats’ best receivers, rising junior Caleb Odom, was away with the basketball team during Thursday’s practice.
It was not all drops for the Wildcats, though, especially for the veteran players. Even though Odom is the Wildcats’ most heavily recruited receiver at the moment, as a six-foot-six, 200-pound senior, wideout Israel Evans is also beginning to emerge as a player that could grow to be “really, really good,” according to Barron.
The Wildcats will be back in action next week at Heard County High School with a seven-on-seven tournament on Wednesday. They open up the regular season with an away game against Troup County on August 5, and their first home game will be against Haralson County on the August 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.