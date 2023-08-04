As much as children hate to see the end of summer vacation, many also look forward to getting back to school, even if they won’t come right out and say so. School allows children to connect with friends on a daily basis, and school clubs, field trips and sports teams provide activities that generally aren’t available during summer vacation. Children often enjoy academics too, gaining knowledge about subjects they find interesting — even if they complain about the homework.

But a new school year can also be stressful, especially for children starting school for the first time, or moving into a grade level that means changing schools — from elementary to middle school, or from middle to high school. While children might experience a few bumps in the road as they make these transitions, most manage to adapt to their new school routines with time. Even so, change can be difficult and some children can experience stress or anxiety, or even begin showing signs of depression or other mental health disorders.

Melanie Dallas is a licensed professional counselor and CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, which provides treatment and recovery services for individuals with mental illness, substance use disorders, and intellectual and developmental disabilities in a 13-county region of northwest Georgia that includes Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Floyd, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk and Whitfield counties.