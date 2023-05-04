MANSFIELD — From the excited hum in the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center banquet hall to children flocking to a presentation on native turtles, the Georgia Youth Birding Competition returned to full form last weekend.

After three years of COVID-forced changes, the popular Department of Natural Resources birdathon held its traditional contest-ending banquet and awards ceremony for all teams Saturday. More than 110 children and teens took part, with parents and team leaders joining them at the center near Mansfield.

Trending Videos