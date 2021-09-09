Local high school football teams move into the fourth week of the season starting tonight.
Heard County will attempt to keep its season perfect when it travels to Darlington.
Carrollton, Bremen and Mt. Zion has open dates this week.
Here is a look at the rest of the games involving local teams.
Heritage Hawks (0-1) at Bowdon Red Devils (2-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Heritage was off. Bowdon lost to Haralson County 14-10.
Series Record: Bowdon leads 1-0.
What to Know: Bowdon will try and snap back after losing a defensive battle to Haralson County last week. The Red Devils have outscored their first three opponents 76-56. Robert McNeal has passed for 559 yards and five touchdowns for the Red Devils. Tanner Langley has been a force on both sides of the ball with three rushing touchdowns and 10 solo tackles from the defensive side. Heritage hasn’t played in two weeks because of Covid. The Hawks lost to Greenville in the season opener.
Whitewater Wildcats (2-0) at Central Lions (2-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Whitewater beat Locust Grove 44-6. Central beat Towers 49-6.
Series Record: Central leads 1-0
What to Know: The Central Lions’ offense has put up some eye-popping numbers over the first two games. Quarterback Devan Powell completed nine passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over Towers. Running back Cameron Bolton rushed for 108 yards and two TDs. Wide Receiver Vicari Swain had five catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Swan now has 11 catches on the season.
Whitewater comes into the contest on a two-game winning streak. The Wildcats dropped the season opener to East Coweta before beating Fayette County and Locust Grove. Whitewater has outscored its opponents 98-60.
Where to Find the Game: Kiss 102.7 FM
Model Blue Devils (1-2) at Haralson County Rebels (2-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Model lost to Trion 28-7. Haralson County beat Bowdon 14-10
Series Record: Model leads 7-4
What to Know: The Haralson County Rebels come into the non-region game after an emotional, hard-fought defensive battle against Bowdon last week. Haralson County has outscored its first three opponents 72-52. Model has been outscored 55-17. Its only victory came in a 10-6 win against LaFayette.
Where to find Game: WKNG 93.9 FM
Heard County Braves (3-0) at Darlington (1-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Heard County beat Manchester 22-7. Darlington beat St. Francis 35-14.
Series Record: Heard leads 2-1.
What to Know: The Braves have outscored their opponents 64-29. Running back Isaiah O’Neal was the catalyst in the Braves’ victory last week with 131 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Maurice Fench passed for 51 yards and a TD. Darlington has outscored its opponents 48-28.
Where to find Game: B-92.1-FM
Cass Colonels (1-2) at Temple Tigers (0-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Cass lost to Sequoyah 37-23.
Series Record: Cass leads 1-0.
What to Know: The Temple Tigers haven’t played since Aug. 20 when they suffered a 34-14 loss to Bowdon in the season opener. Temple quarterback Cam Vaughn threw for 194 yards in the loss. He also rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown. Cass has been outscored 85-77.
Where to Find the Game: Great Classic 98.9 FM
Villa Rica Wildcats (0-2) at Northgate Vikings (1-1)
Tonight, 7:30 p.m.
Last Week: Both teams were off
Series Record: Villa Rica leads 3-2.
What to Know: This will be the Wildcats’ first game since falling to Rockmart two weeks ago. The Wildcats have been outscored 52-35 in their first two games. The Vikings return to action for the first time in a week. Northgate opened the season with a loss to Sandy Creek and then knocked off Locust Grove on the road two weeks ago.
