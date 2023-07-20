Baby Treveon I. Taylor Jr. returned to our Heavenly Father on July 10, 2023. Graveside services will be held on Saturday July 22, 2023 at Noon at Sherwood Memorial Garden, 6841 Tara Blvd. Jonesboro, GA 30236. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.