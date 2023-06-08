It is a late Spring afternoon in the hamlet of Mountain View. Mr. Bill is sitting crossed-legged on the front porch of his white, clapboard house, whittling away with his chestnut-colored Case knife on a piece of oak a smidgen smaller than an outhouse rat.
I believe the world would be a better place if more folks would sit on front porches and whittle.
Mr. Bill had whittling down to an artform, especially when his mind took to ciphering. His eyes, though, are glued across the road on Mr. George’s place. You see, Mr. George had just hopped into his ‘55-model Ford and was tearing out - sideways I might add - of his gravel-and-chert driveway, grabbing 2nd gear, burning enough rubber that his neighbors said that outdid Richard Petty ere one of Petty’s best days at Charlotte.
For a man weighing about a buck-fifty soaking wet, Mr. George was hell on wheels.
“Mozelle,” Mr. Bill hollered to his wife in the living room, “I’ve got to git to Sum’vull - I’ll be back dreckly.”
Mrs. Mozelle didn’t ask any questions. She knew. She and Mrs. Thelma - that would be Mr. George’s wife - had already discussed the details over a couple of cups of Folgers and some hot tea cakes.
All of this hullabaloo over a couple of smitten, lovestruck kids.
And they were kids, mind you. He was 17 and called her “Honey.” She called him “Baby.” He was the quart Mason jar to her pear preserves. Her parents took a liking to the boy, but not so much as to run faster than green grass through a goose to the courthouse and sign their 15-year-old baby over to him.
It was, as they say, a different time.
Mr. Bill signed his youngest away that day. He thought that’s where Mr. George had gone for his boy - the boy that he and Mrs. Mozelle had really taken a liking to over time. The thing is, however, Mr. George
didn’t go to the courthouse that day. Seems Mrs. Thelma required a quart of buttermilk and some White Lily self-rising flour for some cornpone and catheads, and, well, some things are worth dropping 2nd gear and gettin’ sideways for, yes sir.
So, before you knew it, Baby and Honey were betrothed some weeks later on June 4th of ‘67 in front of a bevy of folks. With this being held at the local Baptist church, their nuptials also included a spread of fried foods and homemade cakes and pies at the reception afterwards because the Southern Baptist Convention bylaws require it.
They initially struggled to make ends meet, beginning with the three-room apartment off the downtown square in LaFayette. She had dropped out of high school to marry him and cleaned houses for a few bucks here and there. He picked up a job at the cotton mill for a spell.
Then Uncle Sam called him off to Southeast Asia for two years, and she was suddenly lost without him.
But their love endured, and he made it back from the rugged terrain of the Thua Thien province and the perils of A Shau Valley and Ho Chi Min Trail. And when they were reunited, they faced another daunting obstacle. They could not have children of their own.
Days turned to months; months to years. And then March of ‘76 rolled around, and they adopted a healthy boy. They raised him on Southern fried foods, Atlanta Braves baseball, and the lyrics of Cash and Conway.
And, of course, love. You see, Baby and Honey had that four-letter word going for them.
From that LaFayette apartment, they moved to a mill house on Harrell Street not much bigger than one of those buildings people pull with their zero-turns nowadays. Then they high-tailed it back to Mountain View, next to Mr. Bill. Three houses across from Mr. George and Mrs. Thelma. By this time, though, Mrs. Mozelle had a front-row seat on the corner of Hallelujah Square.
And that healthy boy grew like a weed. Loved to mimic Mr. Bill and Mr. George’s steps as they tilled the Georgia clay every Spring. The boy’s Dad played catch with him in the backyard after a 12-hour shift at the mill until the tree frogs and the flood light above the garage beckoned them to call it a night.
And then, before you could blink, one late-Summer evening, the boy’s Mom cried her eyes out when the boy left for a college just across the Georgia line. She told her boy a few dozen times to ring her as soon as he got to his 3rd-story dorm room. She cried her eyes out when her boy married after he got his schooling done, because she recalled a couple of smitten, lovestruck kids. She kept Puff’s Ultra Soft in business during those years.
She also recalled her dad, Mr. Bill. She harkened back to when he told her mom, Mrs. Mozelle, how he was going to town.
She remembered these things. And the love.
Baby and Honey’s boy got a little over 27 years of that love. From both of them. A lot of folks go a lifetime without having near as much. He was blessed by the Almighty indeed. It's hard not to be bitter sometimes, what with both passing so young. Baby was 51; Honey was 54. Only five months apart.
Those two young ‘uns, married in the late Spring of ‘67, would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary last Sunday on June 4th, which, as chance would have it, found their boy giving a sermon on Trinity Sunday at Grace Lutheran.
So, here's to the next 56 years. Not for them. They have an eternity. But, for the memories, now black-and-white images floating around in their boy’s mind.
Their boy smiles just thinking about it, grinning like a possum gnawing on a sweet tater as he is winding down this column. Remembering his Dad playing catch. His is Mom and her tears. Recalling Cash and Conway.
But, most of all, remembering their love. For each other. And, of course, their love for him, er...for me - their baby boy.
