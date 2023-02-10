Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala 2023

A large crowd turned out Thursday night when the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Awards Gala in the Campus Center Ballroom on the University of West Georgia.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

One of the premier social events each year was held Thursday evening at the University of West Georgia Campus Center Ballroom when the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce hosted its "Annual Gala" presented by Ed Miniat, LLC.

Several hundred of he local area's government, business and education leaders came together to announce and honor winners of six special awards bestowed each year on behalf of the Chamber.

