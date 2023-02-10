One of the premier social events each year was held Thursday evening at the University of West Georgia Campus Center Ballroom when the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce hosted its "Annual Gala" presented by Ed Miniat, LLC.
Several hundred of he local area's government, business and education leaders came together to announce and honor winners of six special awards bestowed each year on behalf of the Chamber.
Following a welcome by Karen Handel, president and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and its sister organization, Carroll Tomorrow, and presenting sponsor remarks by Larry Earle, vice president of manufacturing for Ed Miniat, Dr. Mark Albertus, Superintendent of the Carrollton City Schools, offered comments as the 2022 Board Chair of the Chamber.
Highlighting the evening was the presentation of the annual awards by Albertus and other presenters.
The citations included Stacy Lawler, who won the Thomas S. Upchurch Workforce Education Award which is presented to a K-12 or higher educator for outstanding contributions to education and building relations. Lawler is a former teacher and coach and current principal of the Carrollton Upper Elementary School who is retiring in June following 26 years of service as an educator.
Co-recipients of Ambassador of the Year were Donna Krebbs and Connie Sprewell of the Southern Roots Group and Century 21 Novus. Both were recognized for their work as ambassadors of Carroll County and its development and progress.
Start-Up Business of the Year
Created to honor a new business established in Carroll County during the past one to five years, SFC Intermodal led by Christy Mendick and Shawn Fox was named Start-Up Business of the Year. Headquartered in Villa Rica the company provides transportation services in the intermodal container and flatbed markets through is proven processes and and cutting-edge technology. Starting with a staff of three people in 2021, the company had 20 employees a year later.
Named in honor of longtime Carroll County business and civic leader Jame A. Gill, Sr. who set the gold standard for dedicated involvement in virtually every sector of community support organizations for the last several decades, this year's James A, Gill, Sr. Legacy Award was presented to Patrick Yuran, head of school at Oak Mountain Academy.
The owner of 3:16 Healthcare, Dr. Allison Key, was named the "Small Business Person of the Year." Dr, Key's healthcare organization provides acute and preventive care and chronic disease management with locations in Bremen and Carrollton.
Located on Highway 16/Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway, Z1 Motorsports was named Business of the Year, and has grown to become the world's largest purveyor of OEM, performance and after-market parts for the highly popular Nissan and Infinity autos. Russell Floyd serves as president of the company.
Rounding out the evening of recognitions was the passing of the gavel from Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Dr. Mark Albertus to Jill Duncan, owner of Jill Duncan State Farm Insurance Agency.
