Our children gave us a gift for our 40th anniversary; it was an official family photography session. Our anniversary is in February, but it took us until mid-October to finally do the deed. The photographer met us at Clinton Reserve —a local park — at "golden hour," the time of day where the sun is moving down in the evening sky and everything looks magical.

My daughter and three daughters-in-love commiserated and planned for months about what we were all going to wear. A color scheme was shared, "fall" colors of course. My complexion looks like the day of the dead when I wear those colors. I remember, in my past, having a brown prom dress that was gorgeously hand-made by my skilled Mama. I put it on and my face turned a shade of light chartreuse. Then, there was an orange silk blouse, a hunter green wool sweater, a yellow bathing suit all of which contributed to the sad chapters in my clothing life, though I didn't understand why they didn't work. Then some brilliant person woke up in the 1980s and started giving parties where they draped you in your "colors." They sold you makeup and gave you a customized little color palette that fit neatly into your purse.

