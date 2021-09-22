An auto mechanic was charged Tuesday with an alleged sexual assault of a customer.
Daniel Castillo was charged by Carrollton police with sexual battery, according to a police department report.
At approximately 6:07 p.m., Carrollton police met with a woman who came into the department to file a report about an alleged assault.
The victim’s name has not been released.
According to police reports, the victim told officers that she was in need of an interpreter as she could only speak Spanish fluently.
At that time, officers aided the investigation to get an interpreter.
Through an interpreter, the victim told officers that she and her family had traveled from LaGrange to visit a mechanic shop on Alabama Street.
The victim said that while at the shop, Castillo approached her and allegedly began to inappropriately touch her as she repeatedly tried to pull away. The victim also said that her husband was underneath the vehicle and was distracted, so he did know the alleged assault was happening.
After the alleged assault, the victim said she got back into her car and cried as she drove back home. Then, she decided to go to the police department to make a report.
Due to the severity of the crime, the report says CPD called in investigators to help further the investigation.
Castillo was located by police at his place of work on Alabama Street and taken to the CPD to give a written statement.
Castillo was charged and taken to the Carroll County Jail where he remained Wednesday. His bond has not been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.