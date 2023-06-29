Carroll County deputies arrested Harold Odell, 37, after responding to a dispatch in reference to an accident involving injuries.
On Saturday June 24, 2023 Deputy Mike Claypool arrived at 2158 Bankhead Highway, Bankhead Tire and Auto, when he observed a white 1993 GMC Yukon in one of the service bays with the service bay door on top of the vehicle.
Odell approached Claypool, shook his hand and said “nice to see you again” despite the fact that this was their first interaction. According to Claypool's report, Odell claimed he was there to pick up his Jeep so he could bring it to the lake for the weekend, but his accelerator became stuck leading him to crash through the garage door.
As Deputy Claypool gathered information, Deputy Andrew Cone arrived on scene to further investigate. During Cone and Odell’s discussion, Cone observed that Odell was possibly intoxicated after smelling an alcoholic beverage emanating from him. His pupils reportedly appeared to be pinpoint, watery and glassy, and he was easily distracted.
According to the report, Odell claimed he consumed one “bud” approximately four to five hours prior to the accident. He then changed his response and stated he possibly consumed two or three beers and that he drinks frequently. Cone then conducted two tests, a standardized field sobriety test and a horizontal gaze nystagmus.
According to the incident report, Odell displayed a lack of smooth pursuit and a distinct sustained nystagmus at maximum deviation in both eyes.
"After failing to follow proper stimulus he indicated that he would like to plead the fifth," the report stated.
During the investigation of his impairment, deputies on scene spoke with the owner who claimed they noticed Odell and his wife on the property multiple times throughout the day before the accident occurred. The owner observed the two looking and rummaging through the property. Around 9:40 a.m. that morning, the owner stated that he observed Odell get into a black truck and leave the business.
Later that evening at 6 p.m. Odell was reportedly seen once again in the white Yukon. The owner stated observing the Yukon drive through the roll up door, stop, brake, then continue to accelerate. After the accident the owner attempted to assess Odell and his injuries but Odell got very close and exclaimed "the best thing you can do is leave," according to the report.
Authorities say the video footage displayed Odell moving tires which were located near the bay doors, looking into vehicles on the property, pulling the door handle of the Jeep, as well as the GMC going at a high rate of speed into the shop bay which caused the accident.
Cone placed Odell under arrest in which he initially complied, however, after what seemed to be an attempt to readjust himself, Cone allowed him to step between him in the doorway in which he tried to escape. Cone instructed Odell to get back into the vehicle but he tensed up and pulled away, faced Cone and utilized his head in a striking manner. After turning Odell away, he continued to kick and resist instruction. According to the report, during this altercation, Odell attempted to remove Cone’s taser from his holster but was unsuccessful.
Authorities say Odell continued to resist and fight as multiple deputies attempted to get him into the vehicle. He gained a few scratches from his actions and EMS was requested to the scene for the altercation. While awaiting EMS, Cone read Odell the Georgia Implied Consent Notice for Suspects age 21 or over but he refused to provide a blood sample as well as receive EMS treatment.
Deputies also discovered another business, Speed Wrench Automotive, located at 45 Sales Barn Road that appeared to be broken into. When the owner’s phone notified him of movement on security cameras, he initially thought it was another customer dropping off a car after hours for repair. The business owners believe nothing was taken but there was damage to the front door being kicked in as well as the door jamb with various items scattered around the shop.
Odell has been transported to the Carroll County Jail and charged with two counts of Burglary in the second degree, obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers, criminal damage of property in the second degree, and driving under the influence. He has been denied bond.
