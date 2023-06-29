Harold Odell

Carroll County deputies arrested Harold Odell, 37, after responding to a dispatch in reference to an accident involving injuries.

On Saturday June 24, 2023 Deputy Mike Claypool arrived at 2158 Bankhead Highway, Bankhead Tire and Auto, when he observed a white 1993 GMC Yukon in one of the service bays with the service bay door on top of the vehicle.