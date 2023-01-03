Snow Ball, the annual fundraiser for the West Georgia Autism Foundation, is scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 21, 6 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Events Facility in Bremen.
A local nonprofit organization, the West Georgia Autism Foundation, is focused on improving the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum by raising awareness and acceptance, bringing more diagnostic resources to west Georgia, providing grant funds for this community and creating a community of support and connection for those touched by autism.
“Since our founding in 2017, the West Georgia Autism Foundation has been committed to building autism related resources in our local community,” said Harry Nelson, president of the Foundation.
“With our focus on awareness, we’ve realized the need for more community building among autistic individuals and their families," Nelson explained, "and we’ve also recognized the importance of establishing permanent local resources.
According to Nelson, the organization is sponsoring community events that are inclusive and open to the public.
"We’ve also established an endowment that will address some of the employment needs in our autistic community, and we are exploring ways to provide assistance with therapy and diagnostic costs," Nelson noted.
The upcoming Snow Ball serves as the foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year, allowing the organization to continue its efforts to make an impact in the community. Guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres as they browse silent auction items, then move to the main dining area for dinner provided by Your Great Events and live music.
The members of the the West Georgia Autism Foundation expressed gratitude the community partners that have already committed to support the 2023 Snow Ball. Sponsors thus far include Southwire Company, Carroll EMC, West Georgia Prevention and Advocacy Resource Center, Heart Wood Products, Carol Malloy, West Georgia Forklift and the Carrollton Fraternal Order of Police.
Table sponsorships and individual tickets are still available for this event. For more information about Snow Ball 2023 go to: https://bit.ly/SnowBall2023 .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.