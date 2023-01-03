Snow Ball, the annual fundraiser for the West Georgia Autism Foundation, is scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 21, 6 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Events Facility in Bremen.

A local nonprofit organization, the West Georgia Autism Foundation, is focused on improving the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum by raising awareness and acceptance, bringing more diagnostic resources to west Georgia, providing grant funds for this community and creating a community of support and connection for those touched by autism.

