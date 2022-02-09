Carroll County authorities reported on Wednesday that they have been notified of a new scam in the area that attempts to lure large amounts of money from potential victims.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was notified Wednesday morning of this scam that "they have never seen before" according to a Facebook posting.
A person is contacting residents in the Carroll County area pretending to be calling from the courthouse and advising that one of their family members has been arrested.
According to a press release, they advise the individual that in order to retrieve their family member, they would need a large amount of money. In the reported case, the person said the individual would need to post a $16,000 bond.
The release also states that when the individual advised they did not have that amount of money on hand, the person said “the judge would agree to $12,000, but not tell anyone because the judge could get in trouble.”
The scammer advised they would send a courier service to the residence to pick up the cash. The victim advised that a man that she described as “middle-eastern descent between the age of 20 and 30” came to her residence and picked up the money while the person claiming to be from the courthouse stayed on the phone with her.
The victim advised that she later contacted her family member and found out they were never in custody and she called 911. She did not get a vehicle description.
According to the release, it is believed that these individuals may be targeting the elderly, but everyone should be aware and share this information with their loved ones.
Carroll County authorities add, "The courts will never call and ask for bond money or send someone to a residence to retrieve money."
The Carrollton Police Department was notified Tuesday of a similar incident regarding this same scam after officers responded to a local residence to take a report from someone who advised they had been scammed.
According to the initial finds in the investigation, the victim stated he received a phone call from someone claiming to be an attorney who told him his granddaughter has been in a wreck in North Carolina and she was arrested due to being at fault and injuring others.
The caller went on to say $18,100 needed to be given to a bondsman to have his granddaughter released. The victim went to the bank and withdrew the money.
The victim then received another call from the suspect who then advised someone would be at their residence to collect the money. The victim stated a male showed up to his home and is believed “to possibly be of hispanic descent with a hispanic accent”.
The male suspect provided paperwork as “proof” and the victim handed over the money. The victim said the man on the phone and the man at the door were two different people. The suspect did not arrive in a vehicle and advised he parked up the road “for safety reasons.”
The police recommend individuals to call 911 immediately if they are contacted by anyone claiming they need money to help a loved one to bond out of jail.
