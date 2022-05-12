Carroll County authorities have identified a person of interest in a shooting that occurred overnight Thursday.
Authorities are looking to question Bernard Boykin, 50, a black male.
Deputy Zach Butler responded to a residence on South Meadowcliff Circle in reference to a gunshot wound to the chest.
According to Carroll County dispatch, the 27-year-old female victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Dispatch advised Butler that "the gunshot was accidental and that the firearm was laying on the floor."
Upon Butler’s arrival, he saw the victim lying in the front yard “bleeding profusely.” He noticed her breathing hard, but very slowly and kept telling the victim to breathe in through her nose and out through her mouth, the report said.
The Carroll County Fire Department Battalion Captain arrived on the scene, so Butler turned his focus to locating the firearm. He was unable to locate a firearm or any shell casings on the property or in the garage area.
Other deputies arrived on the scene and they worked together to clear the residence of any other victims and/or witnesses. Two young children were located asleep on the couch in the living room.
The rest of the residence was cleared and no one else was located.
According to Butler’s report, he walked back downstairs to the garage and saw several trails of blood and one large pool of blood in the garage.
He noticed that the large pool of blood had at least two tire tracks going through it, leading out of the garage and up the driveway, per the report.
Information regarding Boykin's whereabouts can be relayed to Carroll County Investigator Nick Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.