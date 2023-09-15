A veteran newspaperman and author of more than 50 years, Phil Hudgins spoke Friday to members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club and related his experiences in writing his newest book, “Grace and Disgrace,” the story of hired hitman, Billy Sunday Birt.
Based on the information and personal stories related to him by Birt’s wife, Ruby Nell, Hudgins said that Birt was a leader of the infamous “Dixie Mafia,” a criminal enterprise in the southern United States, including Georgia, that was known for the movement of stolen merchandise, bootlegging, extortion and murder-for-hire.
Law enforcement considered him the number one murderer in the state of Georgia when he worked as a hitman for the so-called Dixie Mafia. Although, he was eventually convicted of the triple murder of a man, his wife and 18-year old son who were tortured and strangled to death in Boone, NC in 1972, Birt, Hudgins said that Birt was allegedly connected to as many as 56 killings.
“He may have been named after Billy Sunday, but he certainly was no saint,” Hudgins said.
Billy Sunday, who was a professional baseball player during the late 1800’s for the Chicago White Stockings and Philadelphia Phillies, later gained fame as one of the country’s most well known Christian evangelists.
Birt’s son, Shane, wrote the introduction to “Grace and Disgrace.” He was two years old when his father went to prison for the last time, Hudgins noted. During one of his visits when his father was serving time the son asked him how he could have done all those things.
“Son, to me, it was just a job,” was the response.
Hudgins is co-author of two other books, “Travels with Foxfire: Stories of People, Passions, and Practice,” and “I Took the Fork,” a memoir of journalist and philanthropist Lessie Smithgall, who died at 110.
He is a 1964 graduate of the University of Georgia and a 1974 Nieman Fellow of Harvard University.
