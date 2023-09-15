PHIL HUDGINS

Phil Hudgins, author of “Grace and Disgrace,” spoke Friday at the Carrollton Kiwanis Club about his book on Billy Sunday Birt, a notorious hitman for the Dixie Mafia.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

A veteran newspaperman and author of more than 50 years, Phil Hudgins spoke Friday to members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club and related his experiences in writing his newest book, “Grace and Disgrace,” the story of hired hitman, Billy Sunday Birt.

Based on the information and personal stories related to him by Birt’s wife, Ruby Nell, Hudgins said that Birt was a leader of the infamous “Dixie Mafia,” a criminal enterprise in the southern United States, including Georgia, that was known for the movement of stolen merchandise, bootlegging, extortion and murder-for-hire.