Ms. Aushica High, age 40, of Temple, Ga. died on September 22, 2022. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms
- Bucs QB Tom Brady 'full-practice' amid reports of finger injury
- Poll: Voters support funding police, dealing with violent crime
- Not Just Obesity: Everyone May Have a 'Fat Threshold' for Type 2 Diabetes
- 'I'm all good with the nipple': Kendall Jenner didn't care about boobs showing at catwalk debut
- Lil Nas X and Madonna's pre-gig catch-up interrupted by his nervous poop
- John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 'are learning to live with pain'
- ‘HSMTMTS’ Adds Original ‘High School Musical’ Stars & More for Season 4
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Blue Bloods’ Team Previews a Reagan in Danger & a Big Campaign in Season 13
- Tanner acquires West Georgia Ambulance
- Man accused of hitting person with car
- VR man allegedly impersonates Carroll County deputy
- Carrollton man accused of shooting at neighbor
- Horse euthanized following car accident
- VR murder suspect extradited
- Carrollton man accused of possessing child pornography
- ACE unit makes arrest in heroin/fentanyl case
- Man allegedly threatens mother and dog with a knife
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.