The Rev. Augusto “Gus” Jacinto Henriques, 84, passed at his residence on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
He was born on June 9, 1938. He is the son of the late Augusto Henriques and the late Elizabeth LoCoco Henriques.
The Rev. Augusto “Gus” Jacinto Henriques was many things to many people. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Gus loved big and used his time he had to impact others for the good whenever he saw an opportunity. A veteran of the US Army and a member of the Big Red Unit, Mr. Henriques proudly served his country. He was a lifetime fan of the Michigan Woverines. As an admirer of both horses and racing, Gus was a horse jockey in his earlier years.
Before Gus moved to Georgia, he was a facilities plant manager for Jeep-Chrysler in Toledo, Ohio. After retiring, Gus moved south to Georgia and made his home within the Fairfield Plantation Community. He and his wife, Helen, have been an important part of many organizations and groups in their community and at Midway Church. As a faithful and founding member of the Fairfield Plantation American Legion 338, Gus touched many lives of so many in Fairfield Plantation and he will be remembered for his friendly nature and gentle smile as he walked up and began a conversation. As a true patriot who loved his country, he led the Annual Fairfield Plantation 4th of July parade each year.
A natural leader, motivator and encourager, Gus was faithfully devoted to the Midway Church Prison Ministry. He poured countless hours of Christlike kindness and love into hearts of inmates all around West Georgia when they were at their lowest point. Gus and Helen were part of the numerous mission trips around the world from China to Russia to Ukraine and several European nations. Gus led hundreds, if not thousands of people to the Lord throughout his life.
As a way to care for others during their most difficult moments, Gus also ministered to local families who were facing sickness and death with his time and energy through home and hospital visits and by conducting funeral services for families without a pastor. Though Gus was a small man in stature, he leaves behind an enormous legacy of a man who loved the Lord and lived life to the fullest.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Alice and his grandson, Drew Powell.
He is survived by his loving wife, Helen Wylie Henriques; his children, Augusto “Gus” and Leah Henriques of New Boston, Michigan; Deborah and William Powell of Temple; Ginny and Jason Phillips of Covington, and Lance and Carla McCrary of Villa Rica; sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Wayne Northcutt of Zebulon; six grandchildren, Alec, Kyle, Brandon, Brett, Miranda and Ali; three great-grandchildren, Declan, Grayson and Brooklyn; nephew, Mark.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated.
The family will receive friends at Midway Church on Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 2-3 p.m. with a memorial service following at 3 p.m
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Midway Prison Ministry.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
