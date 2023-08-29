The Carroll Bassmasters August tournament was at Lake West Point near LaGrange, and according to group members, it was the toughest tournament so far this year.

Justin Mosley and John Eason teamed up to take a win with a five-fish limit weighing 4.89 pounds, the only team to manage a full limit all day long. Mosley and Eason used jigs and crank baits on a sunken road beds and main-lake rock piles to catch their fish.