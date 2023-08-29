The Carroll Bassmasters August tournament was at Lake West Point near LaGrange, and according to group members, it was the toughest tournament so far this year.
Justin Mosley and John Eason teamed up to take a win with a five-fish limit weighing 4.89 pounds, the only team to manage a full limit all day long. Mosley and Eason used jigs and crank baits on a sunken road beds and main-lake rock piles to catch their fish.
Shane McDonald and Daniel Parks finished second in the August tournament with four fish weighing 4.47 pounds. McDonald and Parks threw crank baits and Jigs in brush piles to catch their fish.
Jared Kennedy and Donald Stitcher took third with two fish weighing 4.38 pounds.
After eight tournaments, Daniel Parks has taken the lead for the Angler of the Year award with 210 points.
Kenny Bryan is currently in second place with 204, Justin Mosley third with 196, Jason Holland in fourth at 192 and John Eason rounds out the top five with 190.
The September tournament for the Carroll Bassmasters club will be at Lake Wedowee in Alabama from 4 p.m. till 10 p.m.
