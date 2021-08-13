MaeLynn Rae Bevins

Haley Bright and Marty Bevins announce the birth of a daughter, MaeLynn Rae Bevins, on Aug. 2, 2021. Grandparents are Dale Bright, Angelia Bright, and Sonia Willingham.

Jude Caroline Toney

Laykin Toney and Andrew Toney announce the birth of a daughter, Jude Caroline Toney, on Aug. 3, 2021.

McKinlee Rae Watkins

Cheyenne Watkins and Brent Watkins announce the birth of a daughter, McKinlee Rae Watkins, on Aug. 3, 2021. Grandparents are Heather George, Kevin George, Brandy Anthony, and Ray Anthony.

Liam Beck Owens

Mallory Owens announce the birth of a son, Liam Beck Owens, on Aug. 4, 2021. Grandparents are Manda Wright and Thad Owens.

Braxon Vidal Primus

Brittney Daniel and Brent Primus announce the birth of a son, Braxon Vidal Primus, on Aug. 4, 2021. Grandparents are Christine Daniel and Tracy Daniel.

Hannah Nicole Pate

Adrianna Pate and Justin Pate announce the birth of a daughter, Hannah Nicole Pate, on Aug. 6, 2021. Grandparents are Amy Pate, Daniel Pate, Donna Schierbaum, and Randall Schierbaum.

Jailiah Iyanna Mullins

Latisha Mullins and Javarious Mullins announce the birth of a daughter, Jailiah Iyanna Mullins, on Aug. 7, 2021. Grandparents are Christopher Herren, Joeann Herren, and Enita Mullins.

Clara Grace Griffin

Kayla Griffin and Rodney Griffin announce the birth of a daughter, Clara Grace Griffin, on Aug. 8, 2021. Grandparents are Nita Griffin, Rodney Griffin, Eddie Brown, Jessica Brown, and Jennifer Johnson.

Ivy Grace Lanier

Kaylin Youngblood and Dustin Lanier announce the birth of a daughter, Ivy Grace Lanier, on Aug. 9, 2021. Grandparents are Kelli Youngblood, Joseph Maxwell, Shelia Lanier, and Shane Lanier.