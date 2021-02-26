Audrey Marlow

Audrey Caldwell Marlow passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2021.
She was born in Carrollton, Georgia, in September 1921, to Lula Mae Caldwell (nee Lee) and Robert ‘Ed’ Caldwell. Ed was a reverend so Audrey spent many of her young years traveling with family to revivals where her father would preach. Audrey also did her part helping farm the family land. They’d often walk to town to trade goods with others of her local community.
She learned to sew and quilt with her mother, sisters and aunts. It was special time they cherished together for years. Normalcy of life in her youth was quite different than ours.
Once Audrey reached school age, she met the love of her life, Jack Marlow, who later became her husband. They shared 64 years of marriage. Jack and Audrey started a family four years after marrying. They welcomed their first child, Gail, in September 1945. Their second child, Donnice, followed in May 1948.
Audrey created a warm, loving home for her family. She sewed throughout her life, making clothes for Gail, Donnice, Candi and Brian. She’d also make curtains, pillow covers, table cloths and napkins. There were times she even made Gail and Donnice’s baby dolls a dress each, to match the dresses she’d also made for Gail and Donnice. She was an amazing seamstress.
Audrey worked outside the home as well. She and Jack worked together at Tifton Rug Mill, where Jack was foreman. Audrey was his secretary.
They spent time outdoors, traveling for vacation and visiting family. Audrey was very much involved in her siblings, nieces and nephews lives, spending significant time in her hometown of Bowdon, Georgia, during periods she and Jack didn’t live locally.
As Gail and Donnice married and had children of their own, Audrey naturally, and with ease, transitioned to grandmother. She’d always loved her family fiercely and her grandchildren were no exception. She protected and nurtured, with a unique care and concern.
As time progressed, Audrey added other interests to fill her days, selling cosmetics, door to door, and in-home party-based sales. Once formally ‘retiring’ she even worked in downtown Atlanta part-time. She’d ride the bus to and from when she and Jack lived in East Point, Georgia. Audrey also would run an ad in local newspapers or Farmers Market Bulletin, offering special order, handmade quilts. She’d design, cut out and quilt each one, using quilt frames she kept rolled up at ceiling level. Audrey always enjoyed the reaction of delighted recipients when they’d arrive to pick up their order. She would also ship finished quilts to people in other cities and states. She received numerous calls and letters of gratitude for the quilts she’d made.
Audrey also spent time with Jack’s side of the family, who for most part, lived in Carroll County, Georgia, and Greenville, South Carolina. They would travel to visit his family often. She considered Jack’s siblings, and their children, as her own.
Audrey and Jack were always involved in a church within their given communities. When they purchased Audrey’s family home, moving from East Point, back to Bowdon, Antioch Baptist became the final church they joined. Antioch was the perfect fit, and for many years they took part in fellowship and worship, which was meaningful and fulfilling for them both.
When Audrey learned she was to be a great-grandmother, she was over the moon with excitement. She made comment many times over the years, acknowledging she was blessed to have lived long enough to see great-grandchildren born.
Audrey was preceded in death by both parents, Lula and Ed Caldwell; all of her siblings, Erma Nell, Ralph Eugene, Cecil, Clara, Curtis Lee, Jewell and Melba; her husband Jack Marlow; and both her children, Gail and Donnice.
Left to cherish Audrey’s memory are her grandson, Brian Morris, his wife Charlotte, and her great-grandchildren, Caleb & Caitlin Morris, all of Lewis Center, Ohio; granddaughter, Candice Lewis, of Alpharetta, Georgia; many nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews, and friends made over her lifetime.
A private graveside service will be held for the family. Those who desire, may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Antioch Baptist Church.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limit as to how many people may enter the sanctuary at a time. Services will be recorded and uploaded to Mrs. Marlow’s obituary page on Martin & Hightower’s website for those unable to attend.
Services have been entrusted to Martin and Hightower Family Funeral Home, 1312 S. Park St, Carrollton, GA, 30117.
