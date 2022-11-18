Aubrey Troy Rowe age 53 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away November 12, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Greater Kingdom Seekers Church Carrollton Ga. His viewing will be Friday, November 18, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton Ga. from 4:30- 7 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St. Carrollton, GA 30117

