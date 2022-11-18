Aubrey Troy Rowe age 53 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away November 12, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Greater Kingdom Seekers Church Carrollton Ga. His viewing will be Friday, November 18, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton Ga. from 4:30- 7 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama St. Carrollton, GA 30117
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- This Is the Largest Military Base in Georgia
- No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Kentucky tangle in high-stakes showdown
- Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out vs. Chargers
- ‘Doctor Who’ Casts Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor
- The 8 Biggest Questions We Have for ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale
- Traffic light issue impedes flow
- Pfizer's New Booster Shot Shows Protection Against Emerging Omicron Variants
- There Might Be a Perfect Indoor Humidity to Curb COVID Spread
Most Popular
Articles
- Joshua “Josh” Pierce Waldrep
- School on lockdown during reported bank robbery
- Woman found with 6 different drugs
- Firefighters respond to Bremen Marine
- Local leaders named Georgia's most influential
- Carrollton residence burglarized twice
- Man allegedly fires shots, drives away drunk
- Fight with parents leads to arrest
- Colleagues mourn officer's death
- Michael “Mike” McCravy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.