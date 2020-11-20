Aubrey Ford Carter, 79, of Woodland, Alabama, passed away on Nov. 18, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 17, 1941, to the late Chester Carter and Mattie Knott Carter in Carrollton, Georgia. He served in the U.S. Air Force and later worked for Delta for 29 years. Most recently, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service as an electrician. Survivors include his wife, Sara Steele Carter; his children, Aubrey Carter, Sheila Ramey, and Laura Jones; grandchildren, LeeAnn Self (Brandin), Samantha Skinner (Stephen), Franklin Jones (Renee), and Beverly Sosa (Jose); great-grandchildren, Alexandra Skinner, Benjamin Jones, and Lola Sosa; extended family and friends.
The family will have services at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent through www.HigginsLaGrangeChapel.com.
Higgins Funeral Home at Hunter Allen Myhand, 706-884-5626.
