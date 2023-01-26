According to a press release put out Wednesday by Attorney General Chris Carr and the Consumer Protection Division, all Georgia residents are encouraged to take part in Data Privacy Week from Jan 22-28 by reviewing their online privacy settings and making necessary adjustments in order to protect their personal data.

The release stated that consumers are becoming much more likely to identity theft and unwanted advertising due to their personal information being shared across many online platforms without their knowledge. To protect Georgian’s personal information, the Attorney General compiled a list of security tips to prevent personal data being compromised.

