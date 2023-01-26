According to a press release put out Wednesday by Attorney General Chris Carr and the Consumer Protection Division, all Georgia residents are encouraged to take part in Data Privacy Week from Jan 22-28 by reviewing their online privacy settings and making necessary adjustments in order to protect their personal data.
The release stated that consumers are becoming much more likely to identity theft and unwanted advertising due to their personal information being shared across many online platforms without their knowledge. To protect Georgian’s personal information, the Attorney General compiled a list of security tips to prevent personal data being compromised.
Many of today’s mobile games, social media, and other apps require us to allow access to our phone’s contacts, photos, camera, and location. Carr recommends that the first thing consumers need to decide is whether or not the app's usage justifies the data you receive in return. Consumers should also look to share as little as they can with apps and uninstall any that are no longer being used.
The Attorney General suggests that consumers thoroughly understand what company privacy policies state. It is imperative that consumers fully understand what they are collecting about you and who they are sharing this information with. If a consumer feels the company is not appropriately handling your data, you should consider closing the account you have with them entirely.
The press release warns that Georgians could be providing too much information about themselves on social media. Providing certain information could make consumers vulnerable to identity theft in the future. The Attorney General offers a list of information that should be kept as private as possible that includes your full name, date of birth, hometown, pet names, relationship status, school location, and graduation information.
Many websites only require a password to be a minimum of six characters in length with one number and one capitalized letter. However, a longer password is crucial to avoiding unwanted logins. The attorney general recommends using a phrase or a mix of letters, numbers, and special characters to make the password more difficult to solve. Carr also suggests avoiding names, birthdays, or a pet name that people would easily be able to identify.
When using smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices it is important to use a passcode to protect your device when it is left unattended. It is also important to avoid codes that might be easy for others to guess like a birthday. Besides a passcode, devices should always have the most recent update installed as soon as they are available and be protected by an updated anti-virus.
Phishing attempts have become more common as of recently with hackers and scammers posing as companies via emails and phone calls. In order to avoid phishing attempts, do not click on links or download attachments without certainty that the sender is legitimate, do not share a username, password or PIN, never give out your Social Security number, and avoid giving remote access to your computer.
