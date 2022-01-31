Attorney General Christopher Carr traveled to Carroll County’s Chamber of Commerce to discuss economic issues and business leadership last week.
Carr was appointed Georgia’s Attorney General in 2016 by then Governor Nathan Deal. In 2018, Carr was elected statewide to serve a full four-year term.
In his address to community leaders, he works to protect Georgia lives and livelihood by focusing on issues that affect all communities such as human trafficking, gangs, combating the opioid epidemic, prosecuting elder abuse, fighting cyber crime and standing up against federal overreach.
“One of things I think is unique is many of my colleagues around the country have come from private practice or they have been prosecutors, and I think that’s an important skill set,” Carr said. “But having come from the senate and the legislative side where you got to come together to get legislation passed, to have economic development background, I’m the only attorney general in the country that has that experience.”
Carr’s previous experience prepared him with a different set of skills to execute his current position that are not traditional to most attorney generals.
“Our job at economic development was always trying to figure out how we get that next job and that next dollar of investment,” Carr said. “That wasn’t always trading papers and sitting down trying to solve problems. I think that’s a skill set that we have tried to bring to the table. We have done what we can do to do just that.”
He is currently working to find solutions to prominent issues in America that Carr believes can better Georgia communities.
“Over the past six years, there’s two things that I’ve tried to do and that’s protect lives and protect livelihoods,” Carr said. “When you look at the top issues that are facing the country right now which are crime and inflation, those are two issues that I think we can provide some solutions to.”
Carr executes his duties from the law with his belief that everybody in the state deserves to feel safe from families to schools to communities.
“One of the things that I think is most important as a lawyer is when you look at the constitution of the state of Georgia in Article 1, Section 1, Paragraph 2 that says the paramount duty of the government is the protection of person and property. Everything flows from that.
Carr spoke about businesses being more vulnerable to crime since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve all been working from home and remotely and everything’s been changed,” Carr said. “That has provided criminals an opportunity to find ways to steal your money and your personal identifiable information. One of the ways they’ve done it is through business email compromises. Folks working from home all of a sudden someone in your HR department gets an email saying hey I’ve changed banks can you send my paycheck now through this new routing number. You may have a supplier who did the exact same thing. We have heard more and more about that, so we actually started a task force with the U.S. Attorney’s office and the Northern District of Georgia, state and local law enforcement to address this issue because it is causing a tremendous amount of disruption in the business community.”
Even through the difficulties that the pandemic caused, Georgia has maintained their reputation in the business market.
“We have been the number one state in the nation for business for a long time and the reason is and part of our DNA that the prime sector and public sector work together to solve problems. We don’t see business as the enemy. We see the power of the private sector and the power of free enterprise.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.