Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is offering important safety tips to help Georgia families prepare for Halloween.

Trick or treating is a common activity that occurs with Halloween as most kids are excited to get free treats. Carr recommends younger children being accompanied by adults and older children to travel in groups. If the older children are traveling in groups alone, it is important parents make sure they know to look both ways before crossing the street and only cross at corners and crosswalks.

