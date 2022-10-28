Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is offering important safety tips to help Georgia families prepare for Halloween.
Trick or treating is a common activity that occurs with Halloween as most kids are excited to get free treats. Carr recommends younger children being accompanied by adults and older children to travel in groups. If the older children are traveling in groups alone, it is important parents make sure they know to look both ways before crossing the street and only cross at corners and crosswalks.
“This is even more important when it’s dark outside,” Carr’s press release states.
According to Carr, it is best to plan a safe route and stick to familiar neighborhoods and houses that are well lit inside and outside when going trick or treating. On this route, people should use sidewalks or paths. If there are none available, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible, per Carr.
“If you don’t feel it’s safe to have your children trick-or-treat in your neighborhood, you might want to see if your school or church offers a “trunk-or-treat” event, which is held at a designated location, such as a school parking lot. Participants decorate their vehicles for Halloween and fill their trunks with candy so that children can go from car to car trick-or-treating,” the release states.
Parents should inspect all candy to make sure it is safely wrapped and does not pose an allergic threat or choking hazard, per Carr.
As far as costumes, Carr recommends making sure they are flame resistant. Also if the costume has a mask, the eye holes should be large enough for good peripheral vision. Carr says to make sure Halloween costumes fit properly. A costume that is too loose could pose a tripping hazard or accidentally get ignited by the open flame of a jack-o-lantern.
Regarding pumpkin carving, Carr says an adult should always be present for pumpkin carving. Children can participate by drawing the face on the pumpkin and scooping the insides out, but leave the carving to the adults.
