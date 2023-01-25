Writers and readers alike will want to mark their calendars for March 25 when the Carrollton Writers Guild kicks off its inaugural BookFest on Saturday, March 25 at the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
The focus of the event is to promote and advance literature in Georgia.
Bren McClain, acclaimed author of “One Good Mama Bone” and winner of the Willie Morris Award for Southern Fiction and the Patricia Winn Award for Southern Literature, will serve as keynote speaker.
According to the news release submitted by the Carrollton Writers Guild, planned sessions at the event will provide inspiration and learning/developmental opportunities for both writers and readers. Panel discussions will address a number of popular genres such as Fantasy, Romance, Historical Fiction, Contemporary Fiction, and Women’s Fiction.
An additional feature of Bookfest will include the appearance of noted regional authors who will speak on the topics of plot development, publication, marketing and the writing life.
Also, two 90-minute workshops, Creating Characters Who Leap Off the Page and Art of Poetry, will be offered.
Onsite registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Carrollton Center for the Arts located at 251 Alabama Street in Carrollton. Events will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and there will be no admission charge for BookFest attendance, panel discussions or speakers.
However, a nominal donation is requested for participation in the workshops.
Books from participating local authors will be available for purchase on site.
For out-of-town visitors, a reduced room rate is available at the Courtyard Inn adjacent to the Arts Center. Numerous local restaurants and the downtown square are also a short walk away, and free parking can be found in public lots near the Arts Center.
A media room with refreshments will be available for interviews with participating authors and attendees.
