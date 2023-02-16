A suspect has been arrested in relation to a theft from a local auto dealership.
Jazmin Santana of Atlanta has been moved from Clayton County to Carroll County regarding a Theft by Deception that took place at the Scott Evans Dodge dealership on Bankhead Highway.
According to the report from Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Santana visited the dealership on Sept. 1. Santana had told sales associate with Scott Evans Dodge that she owned her own business and would be completing the purchase for the 2022 Chrysler through a business account.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation on Sept. 20, when Deputy Hooper was dispatched in reference to a theft. According to the report from Hooper, Lopez advised that Santana had not brought any documentation to the dealership and the dealership has been unable to contact her. When trying to find a point of contact through Santana’s business, Lopez found that Santana’s alleged business does not exist.
Lopez informed Hooper that technically the vehicle is still owned by the dealership because the purchase is incomplete. Lopez reached out to law enforcement because they needed to report the vehicle as stolen in order to reacquire the vehicle.
Santana has been released on $15,000 bond.
