One of Atlanta’s best-known radio and TV hosts will speak on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in Villa Rica as the city-sponsored Leadership Luncheon series continues.
Stephen “Steak” Shapiro produces content for shows on the Food Network and is a frequent contributor to CNN, Fox News, Fox Business, and MSNBC. He hosts TV’s Atlanta Eats’ “Dish Worth the Drive,” and the No. 1 sports talk show in the city, “The Front Row,” on Sports Radio 680 The Fan.
He will be speaking at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex (V-Plex), 1605 Georgia Highway 61, or the Carrollton Villa Rica Highway. Tickets are available through the freshtix.com website. The cost is $22 to members of Villa Rica Main Street; $27 for non-members.
The event is the next installment of the Leadership Luncheon series, which brings together executives, entrepreneurs, educational leaders and innovators from throughout the region to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities facing their respective fields. Open to the public, the Leadership Luncheon Series is held bi-monthly on the 2nd Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Shapiro is a larger-than-life individual who is one of the most respected and dynamic media personalities in Atlanta. Along with being the longest running radio and TV host in the city, he has also served as CEO and founder of two of Atlanta’s most popular media companies.
In 1997, Steak built one of the country’s most successful sports talk radio companies, Big League Broadcasting. Steak served as president, CMO, and morning drive talent at 790 The Zone in Atlanta and was instrumental in the purchase of additional sports radio stations around the country. Steak sold his company to Lincoln Financial Media in 2011.
In 2013, Steak founded Bread n Butter LLC, a company that sits at the forefront of the content marketing explosion. Bread n Butter has also developed award winning local and regional television programs (Atlanta Eats and Dish Worth The Drive), creates state of the art video content for national and local companies (Anheuser Busch, Kia, Las Vegas Sands) and built a robust distribution network that connects brands to their consumers.
Steak is now on the Food Network (Food Truck Face-Off and Best Ever) and he is a frequent contributor to CNN, FOX NEWS, FOX BUSINESS, and MSNBC. There are few people that understand the business, marketing, and entrepreneurial world with the depth of Steak Shapiro.
For more information, Villa Rica Office of Economic Development at 678-840-1441. Sponsors for this event include Tanner Health System, Southwire, Printpack, Flowers Foods, Georgia Power, Main Street Villa Rica, and the City of Villa Rica.
