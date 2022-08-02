One of Atlanta’s best-known radio and TV hosts will speak on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in Villa Rica as the city-sponsored Leadership Luncheon series continues.

Stephen “Steak” Shapiro produces content for shows on the Food Network and is a frequent contributor to CNN, Fox News, Fox Business, and MSNBC. He hosts TV’s Atlanta Eats’ “Dish Worth the Drive,” and the No. 1 sports talk show in the city, “The Front Row,” on Sports Radio 680 The Fan.

