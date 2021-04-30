An Atlanta man was arrested Thursday in connection with a robbery incident that occurred in the parking lot of the Walmart in Villa Rica just over one year ago.
Carroll County Jail records indicate that Patrick Deshon Davidson was booked Thursday on two counts of robbery and has a bond set at $5,000.
According to Villa Rica Police Capt. Keith Shaddix, on April 5, 2020, a female was placing items in her vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart as her child was sitting in the shopping cart. He said the child had the female’s wallet.
“A vehicle stopped behind the victim’s vehicle ... a male got out of the vehicle taking the wallet from the child. The vehicle then fled the scene,” said Capt. Shaddix. “The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as Patrick Deshon Davidson, 17 years old at the time of the robbery, from Atlanta.”
Shaddix said there were others involved in the incident, most of whom were juveniles at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.