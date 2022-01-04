An Atlanta man was arrested Thursday by Villa Rica officers after determining he was responsible for making harassing phone calls to another individual.
Ali Amin Carter, 42, was charged with terroristic threats and acts.
On Sept. 12, 2020, Villa Rica officers were called to New Haven Lane on a report of harassing phone calls.
During the investigation, officers determined that Carter, had become upset over his ex-wife’s boyfriend disciplining one of his children.
Officers say Carter called his ex-wife and her boyfriend, allegedly making threats to shoot the boyfriend.
According to a press release, Carter even explained that he would use his AR15 if the boyfriend touches his child again.
Officers say the entire phone call was recorded.
Carter was arrested and booked into the Douglas County jail on Dec. 30 and released the same day.
