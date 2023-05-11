The month of May is known as Older Americans Month, an observance of what the older citizens have done to create the communities that we know today. Atlanta Gas Light celebrates older Americans by providing them with a payment assistance grant.
In a release submitted to the Times Georgian, Atlanta Gas Light is announcing a one-time assistance grant for select Gas Light customers that actively have a past due balance. The customers must be enrolled in the Senior Citizen Discount Program. A portion of this grant's funding donated by Atlanta Gas Light to the Salvation Army of Georgia's Division Project SHARE will be distributed through its certified natural gas marketer.
This grant will pay off past due balances of 110 customers using over $60,000 in grants. Eligible customers of the one-time grant will be notified by Atlanta Gas Light.
“At Atlanta Gas Light, we recognize the extraordinary burden our customers have faced with inflation and have worked incredibly hard to expand our bill payment assistance capabilities because all our customers deserve reliable and affordable natural gas,” said Pedro Cherry, president and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light.
“The Senior Citizen Discount Program provides assistance to eligible customers and these bill payment grants will further help ease the financial pressure on our senior customers, especially those with fixed incomes,” Cherry added.
