The month of May is known as Older Americans Month, an observance of what the older citizens have done to create the communities that we know today. Atlanta Gas Light celebrates older Americans by providing them with a payment assistance grant. 

In a release submitted to the Times Georgian, Atlanta Gas Light is announcing a one-time assistance grant for select Gas Light customers that actively have a past due balance. The customers must be enrolled in the Senior Citizen Discount Program. A portion of this grant's funding donated by Atlanta Gas Light to the Salvation Army of Georgia's Division Project SHARE will be distributed through its certified natural gas marketer.

