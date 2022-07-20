The Haralson County Board of Commissioners held a special called meeting to have an executive session regarding an intergovernmental agreement with an Atlanta-based company
The Haralson County Board of Commissioners and the Haralson County Development Authority are partnering on a project with the Atlanta-based company, Infra-Metals.
Infra-Metals was founded in 1990, intent on becoming the “premier steel service center servicing the structural steel market.” Their inventory features products ranging from beams and tubes to sheets, channels and expanded metal. Their processing capabilities include just about everything from cutting and drilling to blasting and painting, per the Infra-Metals website.
The company is expected to open a new location at the Georgia West Business Park in Buchanan. According to Eric McDonald, Haralson County Chamber of Commerce president, the action at this meeting was the first public step to kick off “the 90-day due diligence” process before actual property purchase.
At the end of the 90 days, Mark Haight, president of Infra-Metals, will make the actual purchase of approximately 100 acres to build a 400,000 square foot facility, per McDonald.
According to the IGA, “the Authority shall sell ‘Tract One 96.50 Acres’ shown on the Survey (the Industry Parcel) to an industry for the sum of $2,500,000, known as ‘Project Stingray,’ which is anticipated to create a minimum of 80 jobs and capital investment of at least $20,000,000.00.”
According to McDonald, the development will bring between 90-120 “good paying” jobs to the West Georgia area and $125 million in investments.
There will also be increased revenue taxes to the city, county and school system.
