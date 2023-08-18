Carroll County’s five high schools have upgraded their athletic program with the new placement of athletic trainers.
According to a release issued by Carroll Schools, for the first time this year, the district and Southern Therapy Services collaborated to provide full-time athletic trainers to each of the county’s schools. Over the last five years, both the school system and Southern Therapy have recognized the need for onsite sports training.
This new agreement will give at least 35 hours of training coverage in addition to the complimentary physicals and the morning triage bump and bruise clinic that were previously provided.
“We are excited about the 40-plus year partnership and this expansion which takes it to the next level in providing our student athletes with the best training to prevent injury and support in the event they are injured,” said Glen Harding, Assistant Superintendent of Support Services.
According to the release, athletic training is recognized by the American Medical Association as a healthcare profession and athletic trainers are certified by the Board of Certification for the Athletic Trainer. Services with Southern Therapy began as early as the 1980s with Bo Hamil and Dr. Ralph Fleck of Carrollton Orthopedic Clinic providing a level of free sports medicine care to student athletes. Southern Therapy and Carrollton Orthopedic have assisted in the increase in demand including providing free annual sports physicals, free Friday night football coverage, free morning triage bump and bruise clinic and more.
Four of the ATC’s graduated from the high school they are now serving and the trainers have already begun work at each high school assisting coaches in the weight room and attending practices and games. Kyle Huff, Sports Medicine Director, will be serving Bowdon High School, Derek Gibbs with Central High School, Kristen Peterson at Mt. Zion High School, Shelby Byess at Temple High School, Alex Hockersmith at Villa Rica High School and Chris Hamil as Floater/ PRN.
“We are extremely grateful to Southern Therapy and Carrollton Orthopedic for their decades of support to our student athletes, and we are very pleased to be able to expand this partnership to cover all high school student athletes, regardless of location,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said. “All our athletes deserve high-quality sports medicine care, and this new agreement provides for ongoing care from a professional athletic trainer who will not only treat injuries, but teach our athletes and coaches correct techniques to prevent injury in the first place.”
