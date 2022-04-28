Atha Ruth Smith Harris, 96, of Lithia Springs, died on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel. A graveside committal will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Boulevard NW in Atlanta at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Sweetwater Mission in Austell.
Messages of condolence can be
sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements, 770-942-2311.
