Ginny Nickoloff was born and raised in southern California, Orange County, and enjoyed her young life in the Los Angeles area not too far from Disneyland and the home of Mickey Mouse.
"Actually though, I came along just a few years before Walt Disney created Mickey," the longtime resident of Fairfield Plantation said this week, "but I have probably traveled a few more places than Mickey did."
Born in 1924, Nickoloff will be celebrating her 98th birthday in October. During the years that have followed she has travelled far beyond her hometown of Los Angeles. Although she may not consider herself a "professional traveler," considering the thousands of miles she has traveled via planes, trains and automobiles during her lifetime, she certainly has earned the distinction of being called a "world traveler."
In fact, after visiting more than 60 countries across the globe and every state in the union, she could also be labeled a "World Class Traveler."
Nickoloff could write a book about her experiences during a long, and some may say, adventurous span of more than 90 years. She has ridden elephants in India and Thailand, kissed a giraffe in Nairobi and ridden a horse while following a heard of zebras across the Kenyan countryside, just to name a few of her memorable experiences.
Actually, Nickoloff has written six books, including "Grossly Outnumbered! Life and Times of a Mother of Five Baby Boomers, All Boys" and "My Platinum Years."
When he heard the title of her most recent book before it came out, son Jim said, "Mom, you are 96. You are in your Titanium Years!"
From dancing the jitterbug at the Hollywood Canteen and greeting servicemen on their return from the war during the '40s, she still has vivid memories from those times.
"I can still remember some of the guys who were Japanese POWs who came home and dancing with them," she said of experiences right out of high school.
"Some of them, it was like dancing with a skeleton. Hard to forget things like that," Nickoloff added.
She and several friends worked processing orders for airplanes at the Alcoa Aluminum plant in Los Angeles. Her late husband, Jim, who passed away in 1999, was a Navy Hellcat pilot who flew from aircraft carriers during the war. Many years later, he designed and built his own plane.
Nickoloff has scores of pictures that showcase her adventures through the years, including sitting on a bench with her husband, Jim, in front of the Taj Mahal in India and posing with the Acropolis in Athens, Greece looming in the background.
In 2012, she traveled around the world in 48 days, besting the global trek depicted in Jules Verne's iconic 1872 novel, "Around the World in Eighty Days," by 32 days.
Asked to single out her most favorite and least favorite stops on her arm-length list of itineraries through the years, she said,
"That would be very hard, but probably Bali and India, but I can say that I really don't have a least favorite, because all of them have been great in their own way."
Prior to many of her worldwide sojourns, Nickoloff made a trip to Atlanta in 1990 to attend a shareholders' meeting of a chain of Atlanta restaurants, Le Paz, that were owned at the time by one of her five sons, Tom.
"We stayed in a rental home at Fairfield Plantation near Villa Rica and Carrollton," Nickoloff said.
"Since we arrived after dark, I really didn't know what the area looked like until the following morning," she explained, "but when I got up and looked out the window across the lake, I thought this would be a beautiful place to live."
Although the Nickoloffs had just completed remodeling their home in California, they bought a house at Fairfield that was on the market with a similar view to the one which they had briefly rented nearby .
"We bought the house while we were at Fairfield on our first visit," she said.
Nickoloff has lived there ever since.
"Just love it here! It's beautiful, quiet, and the people here are wonderful," Nickoloff said.
During her time at home, she is an avid follower of Atlanta sports teams, especially the Braves.
Ginny Schmidt Nickoloff continues to build on her travelog of memories.
"Coming up soon, I plan to take some of my grandkids on a train trip from Atlanta to New Orleans," she said, "and from there, we'll take a riverboat cruise on the Mississippi up to Memphis."
For Ginny Nickoloff, the travel beat goes on.
