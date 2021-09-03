Q: There is a lot of noise being made in the media about how bad a year for ticks this is going to be. Is this just hype or something to be concerned about?
A: Unfortunately, the media is right on point with this one. Entomologists and public health officials alike are expressing grave concerns about the spread of new and exotic tick species and the diseases they are the vectors for. These parasites seem to pop up almost daily in new areas and that just adds to the unease we all feel when faced with things that like us as a source for a free meal. We’re finally getting back outdoors and now this comes along. But there are practical steps you can take to protect your families and pets that can make your journeys outside safer and more enjoyable.
First is PREVENTION: Good landscaping practices can make your yard safer for you. Look around. Are there places where the grasses and plants encroach on the margins of pathways and living areas? Remember, ticks don’t jump or fly. They rely on crawling to an advantageous spot to engage in what is known as “questing behavior”. They wave their forelegs in the air and wait for a victim to come a little to close and then latch on. By cutting back the messy margins and overhangs, you eliminate a resting and hiding spot for them.
When you do go out, dress appropriately: pants, long sleeves, and the application of good repellents. Get a good tick collar for your roaming pets as well. Look for ingredients like picaridin, permethrin, and DEET (and always follow the labels to the letter!) Some products promote themselves as “all-natural essential oils”, but what works for mosquitoes and flies doesn’t translate well to tick deterrence.
The next step is DETECTION: following any outdoor excursion, all family members (pets, too) should be subject to a thorough “tick check”. Look carefully at areas of the body that would be damp and have strong blood flow. The nape of the neck along and under the hairline, behind the ears, under the arms and along the groin: these are all prime locations for ticks to shelter and feed. A good shower or bath is NOT enough.
And what happens if you find an unwelcome visitor? Now comes REMOVAL and IDENTIFICATION. There are plenty of places on the web and in printed material to find the proper methods of removal. There are even some nifty little plastic or metal gadgets that you can put on a key chain or belt that work exceptionally well. Because there are so many species of tick out there and they all have specific diseases they are associated with them, it is very important that proper ID be established to help the health officials know what they are dealing with. Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever require different approaches to care. Save the tick in either a jar with rubbing alcohol or in a Ziplock baggie. Get it promptly to a state agricultural office or county extension office for identification.
Let’s just take a quick overview of what awaits us out there in the wild. The most common species you will encounter here in West Georgia are the American Dog Tick, (Dermacentor variabilis) the Black-legged Tick (Ixodes scapularis), Brown Ticks (Rhipicephalus sanguineus), Lone Star Ticks (Amblyomma americanum), Gulf Coast Ticks (Amblyomma maculatum), and a possible new comer, the Asian Long Horned Tick ( Haemaphysalis longicornis). Each of these is capable of carrying and transmitting various diseases and we need to be vigilant.
Yes, ticks are scary. And yes, the diseases they transmit are scary. And yes, they are spreading and claiming new territory. But if we are careful and follow just a few simple guidelines, we can go back to enjoying our fabulous late summer and fall environment.
Save the date for our First Annual Buffalo Creek Fall Festival being held on October 9 at the Carroll County Ag Center. Plant sales, craft vendors, children's activities, speakers, nature walks and food vendors. Vendor spaces are still available. Contact BCFF900@gamil.com for more information.
If you have gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.