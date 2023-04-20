Mother ZZ plant

Mother ZZ plant. 

 BY C.W. Lewis

Q: I have newly discovered the ZZ plant and have been mesmerized by how striking a statement it makes when placed in most any space. I have a small home office entryway wall that needs a live pick me up and I thought a bonsai would be perfect. Can a ZZ plant be sculpted into a bonsai to Zen up my small entry space, and bring good fortune to my home office?

A: The Zamioculcas zamiifolia is emerging as an important foliage plant for interorscaping (Chen et al., 2002). The plant natively grows in East Africa, namely Zanzibar and Tanzania. Like the Aglaonema and Dieffenbachia, it is a member of the aroid family. Morphologically, the Zamioculcas zamiifolia it is also called the ZZ plant, Zanzibar Gem, ‘Aroid Palm’ or Cardboard Palm,’ Fortune Tree, Eternity Plant. It bears little resemblance to any other members of the aroids. It has pinnate leaves and round tapering petioles, and has a close appearance to the Zamia furfuracea, the cardboard cycad. Its naturally glossy leaves are so shiny that the plant appears to have been polished (Photo 1, ZZ Plant Leaves.).

Trending Videos