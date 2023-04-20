Q: I have newly discovered the ZZ plant and have been mesmerized by how striking a statement it makes when placed in most any space. I have a small home office entryway wall that needs a live pick me up and I thought a bonsai would be perfect. Can a ZZ plant be sculpted into a bonsai to Zen up my small entry space, and bring good fortune to my home office?
A: The Zamioculcas zamiifolia is emerging as an important foliage plant for interorscaping (Chen et al., 2002). The plant natively grows in East Africa, namely Zanzibar and Tanzania. Like the Aglaonema and Dieffenbachia, it is a member of the aroid family. Morphologically, the Zamioculcas zamiifolia it is also called the ZZ plant, Zanzibar Gem, ‘Aroid Palm’ or Cardboard Palm,’ Fortune Tree, Eternity Plant. It bears little resemblance to any other members of the aroids. It has pinnate leaves and round tapering petioles, and has a close appearance to the Zamia furfuracea, the cardboard cycad. Its naturally glossy leaves are so shiny that the plant appears to have been polished (Photo 1, ZZ Plant Leaves.).
Studies from the University of Florida, Environmental Horticultural Department; UF/IFAS Extension show that it can grow and produce new leaves under a lowlight level of 25 foot candles for more than one year. It can go without being watered for 3-4 weeks. The drought tolerance is probably due to its thin, waxy leaves and fleshy stems that have a very low rate of transpiration, and its thick rhizomes where it stores its water. Additionally, there has been no pests or physiological disorders or diseases associated with this plant in production or in interiorscape spaces. The ZZ plant is the only recognized cultivar in the species.
ZZ plants can be sculpted into small pseudo-bonsai plants but it’s important to note that this is an advanced technique that requires skill and experience in plant pruning and shaping. If you are not ready yet to explore these advanced skills, you do have an option where you can purchase the ZZ Plant ‘Zenzi,’ a special dwarf cultivar of the species that has a more compact growing habit and denser foliage than the species. The Zenzi will grow smaller than the ZZ and will grow up to about 1 foot tall in most cases, as they grow quite slowly, so you don’t have to worry about them overtaking your space as noted in an online article entitled “ZZ Zenzi Plant Care: 5+Top Tips for a Thriving Plant.” (https://www.ohiotropics.com/2022/02/24/zz-zenzi-plant-care/) by Raffiaello DiLallo.
But if you are inquisitive and thrive on building a relationship with your ZZ plant, the following are some guidelines to get you started and to keep you on track with sculpting your pseudo-bonsai:
1. Start with a plan, a draft design concept, and consider the strengths of the ZZ’s natural shape, form, and growth pattern. I sat mesmerized by the ZZ plant my daughter in law brought home to liven up our front entry way to make a welcoming statement (Photo 2. Mother ZZ Plant.). I just sat many a day captivated, envisioning the many bonsai shapes I could sculpt from this magnificent specimen, based on my line of site, perspective and angle I took to view the plant.
2. Start with a young ZZ plant. Over those introductory months, and hours of gazing, I took an opportunity to propagate a new ZZ plant from the mother (Photo 3. ZZ Plant with its Propagated Cutting.). It’s easier to shape a young plant rather than an older one with thick, woody stems.
3. Bonsai plants require regular pruning to shape and form their size. Use sharp, clean pruning shears to cut back growth that pushes the boundaries of your desired design, shape, and size. With your stem or stems chosen, make a clean cut. The cleaner the cut the faster the plant will heal. Cut the stem down to a few inches from the top of the soil line or cut to remove the whole stem. Make a minimum of 4 -inch cuttings on the stem to give you the option to propagate the cuttings if you choose, into new ZZ plants. Please note, the look will be tidier with the whole stem removed because the stem will not grow back once cut.
4. Use Bonsai wire to tie and gently shape plant stems and branches to the desired form. Use caution so as not to bend or extend too much to avoid causing subsequent damage to the plant.
5. Choose the right Bonsai container. Bonsai pots are ordinarily small and shallow but select an appropriate size to hold and restrict the rhizome growth, while matching the desired pot style to complement the creative shape the bonsai will eventually form. The pot must have good drainage so as not to rot the rhizome roots.
6. Proper care is critical. Bright, indirect light, moderate watering, well-drained soils, and a balanced fertilizer applied regularly are musts for a healthy plant.
In summary, patience, persistence, and a vision for a living art centerpiece that you take the time to make your own are required qualities you must have to achieve shaping your ZZ plant into a pseudo-bonsai. Success will be a beautiful and amazing statement plant occupying your home/office space that rivals the competition for attractiveness, color, artistic design and structure. As a new grower of the ZZ plant, we suggest to practice the advance techniques on other plants before you try pruning and shaping the ZZ plant. It can take 3 to 5 years for you to meet your goal, but you will come to realize it was well worth it.
Just a reminder, you have my special invitation to spend a relaxing afternoon with us at our annual Art in the Garden event, Sunday, April 30 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Come and enjoy our beautiful Buffalo Creek Garden and view artwork from local Carroll County students against the backdrop of gorgeous spring flowers. Who knows you may even spot a ZZ plant or two. Vendors and local artists will be available to sell their work, and Master Gardeners, like me will be on hand to answer questions.
If you have more horticulture questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton or at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
