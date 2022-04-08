Let’s talk about Hyssop! It is a plant that has been a staple in the garden for a long time but there is an interesting new hybrid variety called Agastache Arizona Mix (A. hybrida A.) that I planted last fall. It combines three colors of flowers on the same plant and I am anxious to see the clusters of apricot, yellow and lilac flowers come up this spring. This new compact herbaceous perennial blooms from summer into fall and attracts hummingbirds, butterflies, and other pollinators. It produces aromatic foliage and is drought tolerant once it is established. My kind of perennial!
Hyssops (Hyssopus officinalis) belongs to the family Lamiaceae, more commonly known as the mint family. They have distinctly square stalks, simple opposite leaves, and many species of the family are loaded with aromatic volatile oils. Included in this family are a variety of aromatic spices like thyme, mint, oregano, basil, sage, savory, rosemary, hyssop, and lemon balm.
The varieties of hyssops come from two genera that are known as Hyssopus which has somewhere around 9 varieties and Agastache which has at least 20 varieties with more coming. They are beautiful plants that are easy to grow. The various varieties of these plants can cross-pollinate and produce a number of specimens that are different from the parent. They are hardy from zones 3 to 9 and can survive the freezing weather. They can grow in soils that range from a pH of 5 to a pH of 7, strongly acidic to strongly alkaline.
High concentrations of certain characteristic oils in the leaves of these plants make them unappetizing to insects and deer alike. Several harmful insects detest hyssop. It appears to repel harmful butterflies like cabbage butterflies and white butterflies, it also repels the larvae of the cabbage moth. Mint or hyssop is said to repel slugs which will help lettuce and cabbage grow. Companion planting hyssop helps cabbage, cauliflower, and grapes. It is particularly helpful to grapes because it stimulates their growth. Planting brussels sprouts near hyssop will help the growth of your hyssop plants.
When growing hyssops, a space of around 10 to 12 inches should be left between plants for the roots to have enough space to grow. These plants like to grow in full sun but can also do well in partial shade. Water these plants regularly but allow the soil to dry out completely between waterings. Botrytis and downy mildew are the most common problems with these plants if there is not good airflow around them.
They fit well into scented gardens, perennial borders, containers, and even herb gardens since people can use their leaves for tea. There are 13 different varieties of Anise hyssop (Agastache foeniculum) which is different from true hyssop (Hyssopus officinalis). Anise hyssop has been infused in tea, and used to relieve congestion, acting as an expectorant by clearing mucus from lungs and airways. An infusion has been used to relieve chest pains caused by excessive coughing, and it has been mixed with licorice and used to treat respiratory infections and bronchitis.
If you are looking for something new to add color to your perennial garden take a look at the varieties of Hyssop and enjoy their many colors and fragrances. For more information, or assistance with any horticultural questions you may have, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Phone 770-836-8546 or via E-mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
