Q: A few weeks ago, I was walking along the trail to the creek on my property here in Carroll County, and there was a tree about fifteen feet tall with the biggest leaves I have ever seen. Do you have any idea what it could be and where I could find one to plant in my yard?
A: The bigleaf magnolia is the tree with the largest leaves and largest flowers of all native North American species. Although it is native to this area, it is rare to find one here. So, consider yourself fortunate. I am always excited to find a native plant blooming on my property.
Magnolia macrophylla, whose common names include Bigleaf Magnolia, Great-leaved Macrophylla, Large-leaved Cucumber Tree, and Umbrella Tree. According to the North Carolina State Extension, the bigleaf magnolia has the largest simple leaves and largest flowers of any tree growing in North America. This very distinguishable tree is native to the southeastern United States and is rarely found in the wild, being limited mainly to a few rich wooded areas in river valleys and ravines. It is a slow-grower and cold hardy from Zones 5a to 8b.
It seems there is a difference of opinion as to where the first Bigleaf Magnolia was actually discovered in the southeast. Some sources say it was discovered in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1789. While others claim it was first discovered in Mobile, Alabama in 1775. Whether it came from North Carolina or Alabama, who knows for sure, but once you’ve seen it, you won’t forget it. The specific name, macrophylla, is derived from two Greek words, macro means large, and phyllon means leaf, which of course is referring to the huge leaves of this tree.
The most incredible thing about the Bigleaf Magnolia is its huge, oblong leaves that measure up to three feet long and one foot wide. The leaves are green on the top with a silvery-gray hairy feel on the underside. Since these leaves are enormous, they need some protection from the wind because strong winds can tear or shred the leaves which makes it less attractive. It is a deciduous tree in our area and when fall arrives, those big beautiful leaves that attracted you, will be falling all over your lawn. The best place to plant a bigleaf magnolia might be in a woodsy area of your yard so the fallen leaves are not as noticeable and it will also have some protection from the wind. Keep in mind, it can get 30-40 feet tall and just as wide, and it will grow best in an area that has good drainage, and gets 2-4 hours of sun a day.
The Bigleaf magnolia is a very slow grower and bloomer, taking 12 years or more before its first blooms appear. When it does bloom, it has beauty from spring to fall. Its showy, fragrant, cup-shaped flowers are creamy white and appear in Spring or Early Summer and measure 8-14 inches across. The flowers produce an egg-shaped fruit which matures to red in the late summer, releasing red-coated seeds hanging from slender threads when mature. The flowers attract butterflies and hummingbirds. The red seeds are eaten by birds and small mammals. Although the flowers are quite large, they are often located up high and are not easy for humans to see close up.
The Bigleaf Magnolia may be propagated by taking a semi hardwood cutting in the summer or you can plant fresh, dry seeds in the fall. If you are unsuccessful at that, there are native plant nurseries like Little Creek Farm Nursery, between Villa Rica and Dallas. Also, the Georgia Native Plant Society - West Georgia Chapter, also has a Native Plant Sale several times a year at the Ag Center in Carrollton.
If you would like to see a Bigleaf Magnolia around town, there is one growing on the campus of the University of West Georgia. It is about 20 feet tall and is located at the back corner of the Social Science Building and the Ingram Library. A smaller one, maybe 6-8 feet tall, is growing at the Buffalo Creek Garden behind the Ag Center on Newnan Road in Carrollton. It was planted about seven years ago by Master Gardeners and is located behind the Master Gardener barn.
If you have other gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County office at 900 Newnan Road, Carrollton at 770-836-8546 or via email at ccmg@uga.edu.
