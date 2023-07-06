Big Leaf Magnolia

This Big leaf Magnolia is about 20 feet tall and is growing on the campus of the University of West Georgia.

 BY LISA TODD

Q: A few weeks ago, I was walking along the trail to the creek on my property here in Carroll County, and there was a tree about fifteen feet tall with the biggest leaves I have ever seen. Do you have any idea what it could be and where I could find one to plant in my yard?

A: The bigleaf magnolia is the tree with the largest leaves and largest flowers of all native North American species. Although it is native to this area, it is rare to find one here. So, consider yourself fortunate. I am always excited to find a native plant blooming on my property.