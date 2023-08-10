It’s not too late to stroll through a native plant garden and admire the Scutellaria incana, Downy Skullcap. There’s not one thing about this plant to dislike. It has beautiful, long-lasting clusters of deep blue blooms, wonderful little cup-like seed capsules, a deep green somewhat shiny leaf and it is a magnet for pollinators-especially bumblebees which are my favorite.
This perennial plant grows best in filtered shade but will tolerate full sun, can tolerate drought once established and doesn’t mind moist soil. Rich acid soils, sandy soils, shallow rocky soils-Scutellaria doesn’t complain. Growing from 2-3 feet tall and up to 2 feet wide, this plant can be a stand-alone plant or a specimen plant in a cottage garden, English garden, pollinator garden, and even a drought-tolerant garden.
Flowers on the Skullcap are clusters of deep blue blossoms forming racemes up to 6 inches long in late July to August. (A raceme is a flower cluster with each flower attached on a separate stalk that spread equally along the central stem.) Since the flowers at the base of the stem develop first, then open sequentially along the stalk, there will be blooms over a long period of time. Tubular blue-violet flowers attract bumblebees, hummingbirds and butterflies. It is also known to be a larval host plants for certain moths. The top of the flower forms a ‘hood’ and at the base is a ‘mouth’ with a streak of white. The hood gives rise to the common name of Skullcap. With tiny white hairs on the round-top flowers, someone decided that Downy Skullcap was a great name. Whatever the name, it is a gorgeous addition to the garden.
Once the flower has been pollinated the blooms will decline and drop off, leaving a seed pod that resembles a small brown hat box. This capsule contains nutlets, or seeds. When the top of the box opens, seeds are released while the bottom of the box stays on the plant. Fruits can be collected from August until October. Seeds are easily collected by tying a drawstring bag over
the seed head. (I buy these in several sizes at the hobby store in the bridal department.) While it produces many seeds, I have not found this plant to be invasive in any way.
This bold plant will pair with several other flowers without getting lost or overpowering its companions. Plant this with Joe Pye Weed, Smooth Blue Aster, Purple Coneflower, Northern Blue Flag Iris, Indian Pink or grasses such as Appalachian Sedge and Gray Sedge.
Throughout the hottest days of summer and into the fall, I’ll still be enjoying this beautiful flower. It will finally die back with the first frost but since it’s a perennial it will return year after year. This easy-to-grow flower is spectacular when in full bloom and a boon to pollinators making this a must-have plant. You really need this plant in your garden. I once told my husband I needed a certain plant from the internet, but he told me I didn’t need that plant, I just wanted that plant. My response was, “No I need to be the first on the block to have that plant.” And guess what. I was.
If you want to learn more about our wonderful native plants and their benefits, join us at our West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society meetings held on the third Tuesday of each even-numbered month. That means August 16 is our next meeting at the Carroll County Ag Center in Carrollton beginning at 6:30 pm with a program about Dragonflies beginning at 7:00.
Visit our web page at wgawildflowers.org and the state web page at gnps.org. If you are on Facebook, check us out at West Georgia Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society or the State Facebook page at gnps.
For answers to your gardening questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension Volunteer at 770-836-8546, or via e-mail at ccmg@uga.edu or visit the UGA Extension office at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton
