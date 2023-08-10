By Carol Hight

It’s not too late to stroll through a native plant garden and admire the Scutellaria incana, Downy Skullcap. There’s not one thing about this plant to dislike. It has beautiful, long-lasting clusters of deep blue blooms, wonderful little cup-like seed capsules, a deep green somewhat shiny leaf and it is a magnet for pollinators-especially bumblebees which are my favorite.