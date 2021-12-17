Ask a Master Gardener

I have spent most of my life in Pennsylvania and have not traveled to “the land where palm trees grow” until recently. We have taken two trips to Florida in the last several months and I started to notice all of the different types of palm trees. I also realized that these trees took a lot more care than I ever imagined. Between the large flower clusters that drop a tremendous amount of petals, the amazing fruit that could hurt you when it falls, and the size of the palm fronds that die and have to be trimmed, I am surprised that they seem to be one of the most common plants along Florida roads.
Having said that, I started to wonder if palm trees would grow this far north. To my surprise, the answer is yes. Windmill Palms, Needle Palms, Saw Palmetto, Cabbage Palm, Mediterranean Fan Palm, True Date Palm, and the Canary Island Date Palm will all grow in this area. There are three of these that I would like to talk about.
The first is the Windmill Palm (Trachycarpus fortunei). This is a classic-looking palm tree. It has a single, thick trunk covered in hairy brown fibers and long, densely-packed fronds that fan out from the crown, creating a windmill shape. Windmill Palms can grow anywhere from 10-40 feet with an average of 25 feet. They are slow-growing, gaining less than a foot each year. They stay green year-round and produce yellow flowers every spring. You can keep them in a container or plant them in partial sun with well-drained soil. They are easy to care for and give you that tropical feel.
Needle Palms (Rhapidophyllum hystrix) are also easy palms to grow. They are cold hardy and drought tolerant. Needle Palms are naturally pest and disease resistant and will grow into a clump about 6 feet tall by 6 feet wide. Their leaves are a glossy green and the plant produces tiny flowers that can be white, yellow, or brownish-purple. They will slowly fill up those blank spots in your garden and provide a green backdrop for your other flowers. You can grow them in shade or sun, under trees, and next to swimming pools. Just avoid narrow walkways where people could be pricked by the needles. Needle palms prefer moist, well-drained soil, but will adapt to nearly any soil type.
Saw Palmetto Palms (Serenoa repens), are one of the most popular palm trees in this area. They are native to Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida. They have green, fan-shaped leaves that are 3 feet across with saw-like teeth on the leaf stems. Some varieties have striking silvery-green leaves. They are drought-tolerant, cold hardy, low maintenance, and can grow 3-6 feet tall and 1-3 feet wide. Saw Palmettos can be used as screening plants, backdrops, focal points, or filler plants for your beds. Their stems can run along the ground, creating a dense ground cover. Saw Palmettos produce small, yellow-white, fragrant flowers that are a great source of commercial high-grade honey. These flowers are followed by yellowish-green fruits that ripen to a blue-black color in the fall. These berries are an important food source for many mammals and birds. They are used for medicinal purposes helping to treat some prostate and urinary problems.
There are some simple tips for successfully growing palm trees. Choose your planting site wisely. Most palms like full sun, but can tolerate some shade. They also need soil with good drainage. Dig a hole twice as wide and no deeper than the root ball. If you are planting a tall palm, use braces to hold the plant in place for at least a year or until it has established sufficient roots to stay anchored. Newly planted palms require a lot of water to grow healthy roots. Water them every two to three days for the first three months, then just once a week. If the summer is consistently hot or dry, you may need to water twice a week. If you are using mulch, make sure it is 6 inches away from the base of the palm to avoid rot. Fertilize with a slow-release fertilizer designed for palm trees once in the spring before new growth emerges, then again in summer or fall. If you need to prune your palm tree, wait until spring. Do not pull off dead or damaged fronds because that can leave an open wound behind. Always use a sharp pair of pruners to remove any dead or damaged fronds. Then, cut 1/2 inch above the point where the stem joins the trunk. Wear gloves to protect yourself from the leaf stems. With a little planning, you can enjoy a tropical feel in your garden.
For more information or assistance with any horticultural questions, contact a Master Gardener Extension volunteer at the UGA Cooperative Extension Carroll County Office. Located at 900 Newnan Road in Carrollton. Phone 770-836-8546 or via E-mail at ccmg@uga.edu.
