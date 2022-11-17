Q: What can I grow in my flower garden that will provide food for songbirds in winter?

Here’s an idea that allows you to skip some of your fall garden chores, while doing Mother Nature a favor. When you have an overwhelming urge to clean up your garden in the fall, consider leaving some of those dead flower stalks standing. Many native and non-native plants produce seed heads that are food for the granivorous (seed eating) songbirds wintering over here in West Georgia. Really, a yard full of clumps of dead and withered stalks can be anathema to some gardeners. To others, it’s a symbol of life and sustenance and a promise of the future. If you are of the former, just look away, relax now, and do your clean up in the spring.

Trending Videos