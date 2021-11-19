Winter has arrived. Is my vegetable garden useless?
Of course not! Carroll County is blessed with a year-long growing season, and with a little infrastructure you can comfortably grow all sorts of veg during the (relatively) frigid months. While there are many plants that grow well in the winter, all plants are particularly vulnerable during their early stages. All we need to do as gardeners is help them over that hump, and it should be smooth sailing from there.
Let’s talk equipment, and then we can dive into potential crops. If you’re thinking about growing outside, there are a few options for protecting your plants during their most vulnerable times. The easiest option is to start plugs inside. Get yourself some planting trays (I find the 128-cell trays to be the most versatile) and potting soil and find a nice sunny spot in the house to let them grow. If you’re feeling handy, constructing a cold-frame can be as simple or complex as you’d like. A simple wooden frame with some old windows would suffice, but there are some intricate and beautiful designs to be found if one was interested. The final alternative is to get some row cover or plastic from your local farm supply store. Simple PVC or metal hoops will give your young plants airflow, and the plastic or row cover helps retain heat and moisture, as well as protecting them from many predators. Predation by mammals like deer can be higher in the winter, as there are less food sources available. Tender young plants are high on their list of potential food options, so be sure to keep your crops safe!
Once you’ve figured out HOW to grow your plants, there are many families from which to decide WHAT plants to grow. Brassicas are a classic and diverse family of cold-hardy plants. Broccoli, cabbage, kale, collards, brussels sprouts, variety is not an issue with this family! Other leafy greens also do well during the cold season; lettuces and spinach in particular. Rounding out potential options are the many root crops with cold tolerance: carrots, beets, and turnips all overwinter very well.
Growing vegetables in the winter is a great way to get the most value for your growing spaces, but there are some important pros and cons to consider if you are thinking of buying some of the infrastructure I’ve laid out above. Plants grow slower in the winter; the shorter days means less daylight available, meaning the plants can photosynthesize less. If you’re used to planting cabbage in the springtime, don’t expect the same level of production from an overwintered crop. What these crops lack in their in-ground efficiency, they make up for in the flavor department. As temperatures get cooler and frosts begin to happen more and more frequently, many plants will increase the amount of sugar stored in the water in their cells. They do this because water with sugar dissolved in it freezes at a lower temperature than water, and the result is carrot roots and spinach leaves that are positively sweet to the taste.
I can only hope that I’ve done enough to convince you to give winter vegetable gardening a shot. There are certainly difficulties involved, but the end product is well worth the trouble.
For more information about plants in your home landscape, contact the Carroll County Master Gardener Extension volunteer office at UGA Extension Carroll County office located at 900 Newnan Road. Email at ccmg@uga.edu or call 770-836-8546.
